9 Press-area football players win Maxwell awards

The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2020 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winners Thursday.
Ninety-three players were selected throughout the state and were nominated by their coaches based on their performance, academics and community service.
Press-area players Jordan Marcucci (Absegami), Ja’Heem Frederick (Atlantic City), Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton), Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit), Michael Palmer (Millville), Jake Inserra (Ocean City), Connor Harris (Pinelands Regional), Chase Lomax (St. Joseph Academy) and Greg Mitchell (Wildwood) made the list.
The Maxwell Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the country, will select one player from the group as the winner of the New Jersey Player of the Year, which will be announced Jan. 25. The organization also announced its Pennsylvania and Delaware Mini Max Award winners Thursday.
The New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware Player of the Year winners will be the candidates for the 35th annual Jim Henry Award, which honors the most outstanding player in the tri-state area. The Jim Henry Award winner will be announced Feb. 1.
Brent Caprio, a 2009 Mainland Regional graduate, won the Jim Henry Award in 2008. Caprio went on to play at NCAA Division I William & Mary University in Williamsburg, Virginia.
“This year’s group of Mini Max winners were challenged by more than just their on-field opponents,” Maxwell Football Club President Mark Dianno said in a release. “They had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches and games; yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the fields, in their classrooms and in their respective communities.
“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and all the members of the Maxwell Football Club, we congratulate and salute this exceptional group of student-athletes on being 2020 Mini Max Award winners and wish them much success in their future endeavors.”
Smith was The Press Player of the Year this season. Abrams, Frederick, Lomax, Marcucci and Inserra were first-team All-Stars. Mitchell was named to the second team, and Palmer was an honorable mention.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
