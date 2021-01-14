9 Press-area football players win Maxwell awards

The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2020 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winners Thursday.

Ninety-three players were selected throughout the state and were nominated by their coaches based on their performance, academics and community service.

Press-area players Jordan Marcucci (Absegami), Ja’Heem Frederick (Atlantic City), Jaiden Abrams (Hammonton), Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit), Michael Palmer (Millville), Jake Inserra (Ocean City), Connor Harris (Pinelands Regional), Chase Lomax (St. Joseph Academy) and Greg Mitchell (Wildwood) made the list.

The Maxwell Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the country, will select one player from the group as the winner of the New Jersey Player of the Year, which will be announced Jan. 25. The organization also announced its Pennsylvania and Delaware Mini Max Award winners Thursday.

The New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware Player of the Year winners will be the candidates for the 35th annual Jim Henry Award, which honors the most outstanding player in the tri-state area. The Jim Henry Award winner will be announced Feb. 1.