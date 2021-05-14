8th-ranked Millville stays aggressive to beat OLMA, improve to 9-0

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She anticipated this season to be a little challenging.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think we would be in this predicament or situation at this point,” she said. “We had a lot of tough games, and had to come back in a lot of games. But I tell them that you can’t teach heart. You have to dig deep and have the want to win, and they’ve done so.”

Millville is in first place in the National, closing in on winning the division. The Thunderbolts would have to win a few more key games, including one against Cedar Creek on May 21.

Haley Brag and Emily Felice were the only two players who competed on the field at the varsity level in 2019. Ella Gamber would sometimes be a designated hitter.

Ashley Brag, the winning pitcher, played junior varsity in 2019. She has been impressive in the circle this season, Ewan-Dixon said.

Stetler did not play varsity as a freshman.

“A lot of people were like, ‘They are a young group, they’ll probably not do good this year.’ But we came out strong and picked our heads up,” Joslin said. “We still played our very best.”

Ewan-Dixon is enjoying her young group, their success and their bonding.