8th-ranked Millville stays aggressive to beat OLMA, improve to 9-0

MILLVILLE — The Millville High School softball team entered this season with an inexperienced roster.
The Thunderbolts do not feature any seniors, and most had never played together. Yet Millville, a traditional Cape-Atlantic League power, is still a strong contender despite the youth surrounding the program this year.
Brooke Joslin stole home in the top of the fifth inning to help lead Millville to a 12-2 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CAL National Division game Friday.
The game ended after the freshman center fielder scored due to the 10-run rule. Millville (9-0) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
“I was really nervous at first. It was a new game, and we knew OLMA was going to be a hard team to beat,” said Joslin, 15, of Millville said. “We all came out as a team together.”
Millville scored 11 runs in the first three innings, including six in the third. Joslin scored three runs, singled twice, drove in a run and doubled. She scored what turned out to be the winning run after the Villagers attempted to pick off a runner, charging down the third-base line on the throw.
“We are doing really well as a team right now,” Joslin said. “Keeping that consistent victory is really great for us since we are a really young group this year.”
Millville scored most of its runs because of great base-running and steals.
“I tried to be aggressive on the bases. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Millville coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon said. “I always tell them to just be prepared. We had a couple close plays that could’ve gone either way, but I’ll take the hit on that if I send them. I want them to learn to be aggressive on the bases to force the throw. Force the play to happen.”
OLMA’s Maggie Douglas doubled and drove in Gianna Terpolilli, who singled twice. Olivia Stefano scored a run and reached base twice on a fielder’s choice. Emma Douglas struck out six.
Millville junior Olivia Stetler singled twice, scored twice, doubled and finished with two RBIs. She also drew a walk. Millville finished with 10 hits.
“Everyone played their part,” said Stetler, 16, of Maurice River Township. “We all did good as a team. I liked to see it. You see everyone get excited. It was good to see the whole team happy.”
And remaining undefeated is even better, she added.
“It definitely is a big confident booster,” Stetler said.
With the team being young and not having found its chemistry to start the season, Ewan-Dixon is “ecstatic we are undefeated.”
She anticipated this season to be a little challenging.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think we would be in this predicament or situation at this point,” she said. “We had a lot of tough games, and had to come back in a lot of games. But I tell them that you can’t teach heart. You have to dig deep and have the want to win, and they’ve done so.”
Millville is in first place in the National, closing in on winning the division. The Thunderbolts would have to win a few more key games, including one against Cedar Creek on May 21.
Haley Brag and Emily Felice were the only two players who competed on the field at the varsity level in 2019. Ella Gamber would sometimes be a designated hitter.
Ashley Brag, the winning pitcher, played junior varsity in 2019. She has been impressive in the circle this season, Ewan-Dixon said.
Stetler did not play varsity as a freshman.
“A lot of people were like, ‘They are a young group, they’ll probably not do good this year.’ But we came out strong and picked our heads up,” Joslin said. “We still played our very best.”
Ewan-Dixon is enjoying her young group, their success and their bonding.
“Just as a whole, I think the kids are jelling together, and they are having fun,” Ewan-Dixon said. “That’s the biggest thing. To be a cohesive unit, that’s definitely huge.”
OLMA: 011 00x x — 2 7 6
Millville: 236 01x x — 12 10 3
2B—Stetler, H. Brag, Joslin, Felice M; M. Douglas OLMA
WP: A. Brag (2 Ks) M
LP: E. Douglas (6 Ks)
Records: Millville 9-0; OLMA 9-3
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
