8 local crews make finals at Stotesbury Cup Regatta

Eight local high school crews were finalists at the Stotesbury Cup Regattta on Saturday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The two-day Stotesbury Cup is considered the largest scholastic crew regatta in the world, and it attracts some of the best teams from the United States and Canada. All the races were 1,500 meters.

The event has 31 divisions, and most have three rounds: time trials, the semifinals and the finals.

The Atlantic City High School girls junior four finished third in a 49-boat category in 5 minutes, 55.39 seconds. Edgewater was the winner in 5:46.42, and Blair was second, a half-boat length ahead of Atlantic City in 5:53.97. The Vikings’ crew consisted of stroke Grace Gaskill, Alexis Gormley, Zuzanna Turska, bow Melissa Tran and coxswain Isabella Gravely.

“Not bad (for going against 48 crews),” Atlantic City coach Sean Duffey said. “They executed the game plan real well. We were sitting in fourth with about 700 (meters) to go, and they picked it up to get third. We were a little short of second.”

The Holy Spirit girls junior eight placed third in 5:26.04 in a division with 44 crews. Mount Saint Joseph won in 5:13.98 and Montclair was second in 5:18.67.

The Spartans’ crew included stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amalfitano, Caroline Spina, bow Melissa Ledwold and coxswain Sara Lavigna.

“The kids did a nice job,” Holy Spirit coach Joe Welsh said. “It’s been tough going against Mount Saint Joseph and Montclair all year, but the rest of the boats went back. The temperature is in the high 90s. The wind switched to a headwind, but the kids rowed through it.”

The other area finalists were the Holy Spirit girls freshman eight, the Mainland Regional girls varsity four and second four, the Atlantic City girls lightweight four, the Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four, and the Holy Spirit boys junior double.

The Holy Spirit girls freshman eight finished fifth in its final in 5:22.63. The division had 30 crews

The Holy Spirit boys junior doubles crew placed fifth in 5:24.06. The category had 31 boats.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

