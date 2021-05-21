7 local athletes win at Delsea Throw II

Seven local track and field athletes won events at the Delsea Throw II at Delsea Regional High School on Thursday.
In the girls meet, Millville High School's Leah Ellis won the long jump with a leap of 18-02.25 feet. Emma Amilcare of Hammonton placed second (16-09.25). Ocean City's Birdie Stewart won the girls pole vault (10-00).
Ellis also finished third in the triple jump (35-00.25).
Michaela Pomatto of Egg Harbor Township won the discus with a toss of 123-08, and Emma Peretti of Hammonton was second (120-00). Leah Howard of Millville won the javelin (119-09).
In the boys meet, Ahmad Brock of Egg Harbor Township won the triple jump with a leap of 45-02.50. Hammonton's Connor Wright finished second (43-00.50). Southern Regional's Fabian won the discus (179-08). Gonzalez also finished second (56-00.00).
Brad Jamison won the javelin (169-00).
Calem Bowman of Millville placed second in the high jump (5-10.00).
