6th-ranked Williamstown beats No. 2 St. Augustine 6-4 in Diamond Classic

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Williamstown High School baseball team has made sure it can no longer be overlooked.

The seventh-seeded Braves advanced to the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinals with a 6-4 win over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday afternoon. Williamstown (14-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

The Hermits (18-2) had won eight games in a row since their only other loss of the season.

“A lot of press guys didn’t have us ranked (at the start of the season),” Williamstown shortstop Brody Colbert said. “We were fine. We knew we were going to shock them. Now, we’re in the rankings. This is where we should have been from the start.”

The Classic is one of the spring season’s most prestigious events, but Tuesday’s game took on added importance. The Hermits play in the Cape-Atlantic League and Williamstown in the Tri-County Conference, but the shhools are neighborhood rivals. Some St. Augustine players live in and around Williamstown.

“This is huge,” winning pitcher Greg Zerbe said. “We grew up playing travel with some of the (St. Augustine) kids. They’re one of the best teams in the state of New Jersey and coming out here and winning is a big statement win for us.”