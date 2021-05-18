6th-ranked Williamstown beats No. 2 St. Augustine 6-4 in Diamond Classic

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Williamstown High School baseball team has made sure it can no longer be overlooked.
The seventh-seeded Braves advanced to the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinals with a 6-4 win over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday afternoon. Williamstown (14-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
The Hermits (18-2) had won eight games in a row since their only other loss of the season.
“A lot of press guys didn’t have us ranked (at the start of the season),” Williamstown shortstop Brody Colbert said. “We were fine. We knew we were going to shock them. Now, we’re in the rankings. This is where we should have been from the start.”
The Classic is one of the spring season’s most prestigious events, but Tuesday’s game took on added importance. The Hermits play in the Cape-Atlantic League and Williamstown in the Tri-County Conference, but the shhools are neighborhood rivals. Some St. Augustine players live in and around Williamstown.
“This is huge,” winning pitcher Greg Zerbe said. “We grew up playing travel with some of the (St. Augustine) kids. They’re one of the best teams in the state of New Jersey and coming out here and winning is a big statement win for us.”
The 47th annual Classic is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament that features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. It is named after Hartmann, the former Eastern coach and one of the event’s founders. St. Augustine is No. 2 in the Elite 11.
Williamstown scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Caden Dulin hit a two-run single in the top of the second to put the Braves up 3-1. Zerbe knocked in two more with a single in the third inning to help Williamstown build a 6-1 lead.
“Give them credit,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “They came out and swung the bats. They came out with an aggressive approach and put us in the hole. That’s a situation we haven’t been used to this year.”
Zerbe kept the Hermits’ lineup off-balance. He scattered nine hits and allowed three runs in six innings.
“I was just pounding the fastball early in the count,” he said. “They put the ball in play. We knew that was going to happen, but I stuck with my pitches. Getting those (early runs) was huge. I just threw strikes. I didn’t have to force pitches.”
The Hermits got a quality relief performance from sophomore Marco Levari, who entered in the third inning and did not allow a hit in 3 2/3 innings.
St. Augustine chipped away at Williamstown’s lead but could not come all the way back. Outfielder Kyle Neri was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
“We just didn’t get the big hit,” Bylone said.
Williamstown will meet No. 6 seed Cherokee in Saturday’s semifinals.
Meanwhile, St. Augustine will finish out the regular season and then turn its attention to the state tournament that starts June 1. Tuesday’s loss is the first adversity the Hermits have faced all season.
“We have to get back on a roll and get some momentum,” Bylone said. “Better to (lose) now than two weeks from now. There are no good losses or moral victories. We just have to bounce back, and I’m pretty positive we’ll be able to.”
Williamstown 123 000 0 – 6 9 0
St. Augustine 010 011 1- 4 9 1
2B: W, Dulin, McIntire, Racobaldo
3B: SA, Vanesko
WP. Zerbe LP. Vanesko
