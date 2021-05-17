5th-ranked Cherokee beats No. 3 Mainland 4-1 in Diamond Classic

About 15 scouts gathered behind home plate to watch Petty pitch. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun in the first inning. He struck out four and walked none.

Cherokee scored its only run off him in the second inning. Tyler Lender hit a fly ball to right field that dropped in for a triple. With the infield in, Blake Morgan off singled to center field to score Lender.

Cherokee pitcher Jackson Edelman allowed three hits in 61/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

“It was a good opportunity,” Edelman said. “I love pitching. My mindset was to go out there, throw strikes and trust my teammates. That’s all I did. He (Petty) is a great pitcher and is probably going to get drafted, but we were just focused on what we do as a team.”

Mainland’s only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Petty led off with a double to left field, stole third and then scored on an infield groundout to tie the game at 1-1.

Cherokee responded to Petty’s daring base-running with three runs of its own in the top of the seventh. The Chiefs took advantage of four walks. Dom Patrizi hit an RBI single, and No. 3 hitter Jeremy Cheeseman knocked in two more with a single.