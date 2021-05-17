5th-ranked Cherokee beats No. 3 Mainland 4-1 in Diamond Classic

LINWOOD — The Cherokee High School baseball team prepared to face pitcher Chase Petty of Mainland Regional by turning the velocity on the pitching machine up to 100 mph Friday and Saturday.
“Friday was ugly,” Cherokee coach Marc Petragnani said. “Saturday, (the Cherokee hitters) made the adjustments.”
The strategy produced results Monday.
Sixth-seeded Cherokee beat third-seeded Mainland 4-1 in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic quarterfinal. Petty, an MLB first-round draft prospect, allowed two hits and a run in four innings and did not figure in the decision.
“They put the ball in play,” Petragnai said of the Chiefs. “That’s all we asked them to do was put the ball in play against one of, if not the, best pitcher in New Jersey.”
The 47th annual Classic is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament that features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. It is named after Hartmann, the former Eastern coach and one of the event’s founders. Cherokee (12-3) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland (13-2) is No. 3.
Mainland’s plan was to have Petty throw 50 pitches. The Mustangs want to monitor his workload this week. When he doesn’t pitch, Petty plays second or shortstop.
“Chase is in the lineup every day,” Mainland coach Bill Kern said. “We just wanted to keep an eye on the load management.”
About 15 scouts gathered behind home plate to watch Petty pitch. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun in the first inning. He struck out four and walked none.
Cherokee scored its only run off him in the second inning. Tyler Lender hit a fly ball to right field that dropped in for a triple. With the infield in, Blake Morgan off singled to center field to score Lender.
Cherokee pitcher Jackson Edelman allowed three hits in 61/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked four.
“It was a good opportunity,” Edelman said. “I love pitching. My mindset was to go out there, throw strikes and trust my teammates. That’s all I did. He (Petty) is a great pitcher and is probably going to get drafted, but we were just focused on what we do as a team.”
Mainland’s only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Petty led off with a double to left field, stole third and then scored on an infield groundout to tie the game at 1-1.
Cherokee responded to Petty’s daring base-running with three runs of its own in the top of the seventh. The Chiefs took advantage of four walks. Dom Patrizi hit an RBI single, and No. 3 hitter Jeremy Cheeseman knocked in two more with a single.
“I thought our kids competed,” Kern said. “All our pitchers competed. We had a shot to win. We left some guys on early (in the game), which kind of put us in a hole.”
Cherokee advances to the Classic semifinals Saturday to play the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between seventh-seeded Williamstown and No. 2 seed St. Augustine Prep.
As for Mainland, the next time Petty pitches will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton against Don Bosco Prep, one of the state’s top teams.
Petty is 3-1 with a 1.17 ERA. The Somers Point resident has struck out 60 and allowed nine hits in 30 innings.
Mainland will also shift its focus to the state tournament, which starts June 1.
“After Sunday, (Petty) will have eight or nine days off,” Kern said, “and then we’re full-steam ahead for the playoffs.”
Cherokee 010 000 3 — 4 7 0
Mainland Regional 000 001 0 — 1 3 2
2B: M, Petty 3B:C, Lender
WP: Edelman LP: Meyers
