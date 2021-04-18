3 St. Augustine, 2 Absegami wrestlers advance to states from early session at South Region

CHERRY HILL — Cape-Atlantic League standouts shined Sunday.

St. Augustine Prep’s Jake Slotnick, Brock Zurawski and Alex Marshall and Absegami High School’s George Rhodes and Ray Weed each placed among the top four in their weight classes during the third session of the South Region wrestling tournament at Cherry Hill East High School on Sunday.

Rhodes placed second at 182 pounds. Zurawski (160) and Marshall (170) each placed third. Slotnick (152) and Weed (170) each placed fourth. The top four in each weight class at each of the four statewide regional tournaments advance to the state tournament next Saturday and Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.

Seven weight classes competed Sunday at the South Region: 152-182 in the first session and 195-285 in the second, which is not finished. The seven lower weight classes wrestled Saturday. The traditional regions were consolidated this year into “super regions” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South featured wrestlers from Regions 7 and 8. Other regions were North I (Regions 1 and 2), North II (Regions 3 and 4) and Central (Regions 5 and 6). For the first time since 2002, the state tournament will not be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.