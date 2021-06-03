3 Southern players score twice, beat Howell to advance to semis

The fourth-seeded Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team scored four goals in the first half en route to a 7-2 victory over fifth-seeded Howell in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals Thursday.
Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco and Jake Washco each scored twice for the Rams (13-4). Tyler Sininsky, Ryan's twin brother, made 17 saves. Ryan and Tyler, both juniors, are committed to NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark.
Joey DeYoung scored once for Southern.
The Rams will travel to top-seeded Montgomery in the semifinals Saturday.
Softball
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(2) Hammonton 6, (10) Deptford Twp. 1: Ava Livingston went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Blue Devils (18-1). Krista Tzaferos and Lilly Miller each had a pair of hits. Ava Divello singled twice and scored, and Riley Lancaster singled and drove in two runs. Makenzie Edwards pitched a complete game, striking out nine. For Deptford (12-8), Brianna Stocklin had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Second-seeded Hammonton will face the winner of No. 3 Seneca and No. 11 Toms River East next week in a semifinal game.
South Jersey Non-Public B first round
(8) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 9, (9) Wildwood Catholic 1: The Villagers (15-6) scored five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth. Wildwood Catholic fell to 5-10. OLMA will travel to top-seeded St. Joseph in the quarterfinals Monday. No further information was available.
Girls lacrosse
State Non-Public B first round
(10) Our Lady of Mercy Acad. 16, (7) St. Elizabeth 8: Mina Lockhart scored five goals and had four assists for visiting OLMA (8-8) and Fiona Lockhart had five goals and one assist. Adrianna Dodge added three goals and Rylie Gemberling, Ava Hoffman and Anissa Serafine each had one goal. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves for the win. Avery Amato scored three goals for St. Elizabeth (13-3). Maggie Sullivan had 14 saves.
OLMA travels to second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinals Monday.
(9) Holy Spirit 18, (8) DePaul Catholic 4: Hanna Watson scored eight goals and added two assists for Holy Spirit (8-8). Kendall Murphy scored four and had an assist. Kira Murray scored three and added three assists. Leah Corkhill finished with three assists and scored once. Maggie Cella had two assists and one goal. Piper Martin made 12 saves.
The ninth-seeded Spartans will play top-seeded Trinity Hall in the quarterfinals Monday.
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(3) Shawnee 16, (6) Mainland Reg. 5: Shawnee jumped out to an 8-3 lead at halftime. Julie Cassidy scored seven goals and added and assist for Shawnee (12-5). Mady Cattani had three goals. Casey Murray led Mainland (13-5) with three goals, and Julianna Medina and Charlotte Walcoff each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made 12 saves.
