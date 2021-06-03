3 Southern players score twice, beat Howell to advance to semis

(8) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 9, (9) Wildwood Catholic 1: The Villagers (15-6) scored five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth. Wildwood Catholic fell to 5-10. OLMA will travel to top-seeded St. Joseph in the quarterfinals Monday. No further information was available.

Girls lacrosse

State Non-Public B first round

(10) Our Lady of Mercy Acad. 16, (7) St. Elizabeth 8: Mina Lockhart scored five goals and had four assists for visiting OLMA (8-8) and Fiona Lockhart had five goals and one assist. Adrianna Dodge added three goals and Rylie Gemberling, Ava Hoffman and Anissa Serafine each had one goal. Lindsey Serafine made 12 saves for the win. Avery Amato scored three goals for St. Elizabeth (13-3). Maggie Sullivan had 14 saves.

OLMA travels to second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinals Monday.

(9) Holy Spirit 18, (8) DePaul Catholic 4: Hanna Watson scored eight goals and added two assists for Holy Spirit (8-8). Kendall Murphy scored four and had an assist. Kira Murray scored three and added three assists. Leah Corkhill finished with three assists and scored once. Maggie Cella had two assists and one goal. Piper Martin made 12 saves.