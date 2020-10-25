 Skip to main content
3 local teams ranked in this week's field hockey Elite 11
101920_spt_millevillefh

On Oct. 19 2020, in Millville, Millville High School Field Hockey hosts Middle Township High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses:

The Elite 11

1. Eastern Regional (1) 7-0

2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 5-0

3. Moorestown (3) 3-0

4. Camden Catholic (4) 5-0-1

5. Southern Reg. (5) 7-0

6. Haddonfield (6) 7-1

7. Seneca (8) 5-2-1

8. Ocean City (9) 5-1

9. Middle Twp. (7) 5-1-1

10. Williamstown (10) 6-1

11. Shawnee (UR) 5-2-1

