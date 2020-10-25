3 local teams ranked in this week's field hockey Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses:
The Elite 11
1. Eastern Regional (1) 7-0
2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 5-0
3. Moorestown (3) 3-0
4. Camden Catholic (4) 5-0-1
5. Southern Reg. (5) 7-0
6. Haddonfield (6) 7-1
7. Seneca (8) 5-2-1
8. Ocean City (9) 5-1
9. Middle Twp. (7) 5-1-1
10. Williamstown (10) 6-1
11. Shawnee (UR) 5-2-1
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MAITLAND DEMAND, Southern Regional
Returning first-team Press All-Star who led the Rams to their third straight Shore Conference A South title. Demand, a center midfielder and four-year starter, broke Southern single season and career scoring records this season. She was named the A South Player of the Year. She’ll play for Division I University of Louisville next year.
FIRST TEAM
ERIKA BARBERA, Southern Regional
Senior and three-year starter scored 18 goals and had 14 assists. Will play for Division II Kutztown University next fall.
MOLLY REARDON, Ocean City
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star scored 18 goals and had nine assists as the Red Raiders tied Millville for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Reardon will play for Division III Salisbury University next year.
CASEY ETTER, Millville
The junior and third-year first-team Press All-Star scored 38 goals, tied for the Millville single-season record. Also had 11 assists. Has 70 goals and 33 assists in her career.
SHANNON SCHIVEREA, Barnegat
Senior led the Bengals (16-5-1) with 29 goals and had 11 assists.
TARA MCNALLY, Ocean City
The junior scored 24 goals and had 11 assists. A highly skilled go-to player, McNally was outstanding on offense and defense, sometimes playing midfielder. O.C. was a South Jersey Group III finalist.
REESE BRACKEN, Lower Cape May Regional
Senior and returning first-team Press All-Star led the Caper Tigers (13-4-1) with a school-record 19 goals. Bracken, the coach’s daughter, will play for Division II Pace next fall.
CASEY MURRAY, Mainland Regional
The junior scored 23 goals and had 13 assists to lead the Mustangs (10-10).
JORJA HIBSCHMAN, Millville
Senior is an outstanding two-way player and third-year first-team Press All-Star who scored 17 goals and had nine assists. Finished with 68 career goals and 34 assists. Will play for Division III Kean next year.
KATE HERLIHY, Middle Township
Junior and third-year first-team Press All-Star scored 38 goals and had eight assists for CAL National Conference champions. Middle made the S.J. Group I final.
MORGAN PIZAGNO, Ocean City
Senior defensive midfielder often guarded opponents’ top scorer as O.C. (17-6) played many state powers.
CAROLINE GALLAGHER, Middle Township
The senior and two-way player has been a first-team Press All-Star all four years. Scored 22 goals and had 18 assists.
JETTE TRUMBAUER, Egg Harbor Township
The senior scorer and playmaker had 17 goals and 16 assists. Will play for Division II Belmont Abbey next year.
PRISCILLA NICOLINI, Southern Regional
Senior defensive leader and three-year starter helped the Rams give up nine goals all season and never more than two in a game.
JAYLENE WILLIAMS, Millville
The junior was a strong defender and playmaker who helped Millville (17-2-1) to 13 shutouts. Also had two goals and two assists.
AVA KARIMALIS, Middle Township
The senior and defensive leader helped the Panthers give up just 15 goals on the season. Also scored three goals. Middle had 16 shutouts. Will play for Division II New Haven next fall.
MAKAYLA HUEBER, Lower Cape May Regional
Senior and three-year starter had 132 saves (a 7.3 average) as the Caper Tigers went 13-4-1. Had seven shutouts and gave up one goal in six games. Hueber had 407 career saves.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Emily Raylman
Southern Regional
Chloe Prettyman
Ocean City
Nya Gilchrist
Ocean City
Briar Lemma
Middle Township
Adrian Dieckman
Pinelands Regional
Dakota Ludman
Middle Township
Midfielders
Maddie Schleicher
Barnegat
Juliana Medina
Mainland Regional
Sarah Brosman
Oakcrest
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Isabella English
Southern Regional
Defenders
Kayla Grablow
Millville
Sophia Ruh
Ocean City
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Frances Deibert
Absegami
Alexis Frank
Middle Township
Kaitlyn Riggs
Egg Harbor Township
Sarah Keady
Pinelands Regional
Goalies
Alyssa McIsaac
Millville
Amber Howatt
Middle Township
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Makayla Edwards
Atlantic City
Alex Fader
Katie Master
Barnegat
Brooke West
Patricia Tanola
Buena Regional
Karlie Byrd
Cedar Creek
Brielle Curtin
Gabbie Luko
Cumberland Regional
Laura Bowen
Egg Harbor Township
Alexis Gray
Rebecca Macchia
Hammonton
Lexi Derosa
Lacey Township
Haley Billhardt
Lower Cape May Regional
Sabrina Faulkner
Mainland Regional
Fiona Karol
Middle Township
Alexis Frank
Millville
Lauren Cox
Alicia Slimmer
Oakcrest
Emily Tunney
Savannah Masker
Ocean City
Grace Burke
Olivia Vanesko
Pinelands Regional
Karianna Eagle
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Kaitlyn O'Boyle
Maddy Brown
Vineland
Tamira Lopez
Abigail Maines
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.