3 CAL athletes win S.J. Group II crowns
3 CAL athletes win S.J. Group II crowns

Three Cape-Atlantic League athletes won titles at the South Jersey Group II and III championships at Delsea Regional on Saturday.

Anthony Gentile of Lower Cape May Regional won the Group II 200 dash in a personal-best 22.81 seconds. Gentile also finished second in the 100 dash in a personal-record 11.25 on Friday night.

JoJo Bermudez of Cedar Creek won the Group II long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 5 inches.

Brad Jamison of Ocean City won the Group III javelin with a throw of 168-8.

All qualified for this weekend’s state group championships.

PHOTOS South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Washington Township

Leah Ellis long jump

Leah Ellis long jump

  • ERIN GRUGAN Photos, FOR THE PRESS
Millville High School junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning at Washington Township.

Fans at S.J. track championships

Fans at S.J. track championships

  • ERIN GRUGAN, FOR THE PRESS
Spectators packed the stands of Washington Township High School for the South Jersey Groups I and IV track and field sectionals Saturday.

Brad Jamison headshot.jpeg

Jamison

Brad Jamison

Ocean City High School
