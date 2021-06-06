3 CAL athletes win S.J. Group II crowns

Three Cape-Atlantic League athletes won titles at the South Jersey Group II and III championships at Delsea Regional on Saturday.
Anthony Gentile of Lower Cape May Regional won the Group II 200 dash in a personal-best 22.81 seconds. Gentile also finished second in the 100 dash in a personal-record 11.25 on Friday night.
JoJo Bermudez of Cedar Creek won the Group II long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 5 inches.
Brad Jamison of Ocean City won the Group III javelin with a throw of 168-8.
All qualified for this weekend’s state group championships.
PHOTOS South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Washington Township
Egg Harbor Township's Aaron Bullock finished second in the boys South Jersey Group IV high jump competition.
Millville High School junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning at Washington Township.
Southern Regional's Maria Mezzo finished second in the South Jersey Group IV girls pole vault competition on Saturday morning.
Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township senior, finished second in the South Jersey Group IV boys triple jump competition with a mark of 44-9.50.
Millville junior Leah Ellis competes in the South Jersey Group IV girls 100-meter hurdles race on Saturday.
Millville junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning.
Spectators packed the stands of Washington Township High School for the South Jersey Groups I and IV track and field sectionals Saturday.
