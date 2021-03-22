2nd-ranked EHT boys defeat No. 1 St. Augustine Prep in season finale

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys swimming team ended the season with its biggest victory on Monday against St. Augustine Prep.
The visiting Eagles, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat the top-ranked Prep 105-65 to end the season 9-1.
St. Augustine (6-1) was swimming its first meet since March 5. St. Augustine beat EHT 113-57 on opening day, Feb. 16.
Egg Harbor Township took the early lead Monday and kept building on it in the second half of the meet.
EHT’s Brandon Bell, AJ Mallori, Kevin Lin and Michael Wojciechowicz won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 40.36 seconds, and the Eagles also took third to start out with a 10-4 edge.
Bell, a senior, won the 100 butterfly in 54.01 seconds and was first in the 100 backstroke by more than three seconds in 54.34.
“I think it was a great meet all around,” said Bell, 18, who will swim for New York University next season. “We all swam our hardest and really got into it, cheering for each other. I think both teams did a great job. We were excited to get good races in.”
The season series between the teams had a bit of irony. Egg Harbor Township was missing three key swimmers in their first meeting, and the Prep was missing three key scorers Monday.
“It’s unfortunate that the two teams didn’t meet each other at full strength,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “We were missing a few guys the first time, and today they were. Our team took advantage of the circumstances. I’m really happy with how we swam today.
“Our team overcame adversity this year. It’s great to look back on how far they’ve come. We’re looking forward to building on the positives for next year.”
St. Augustine’s Jack Levari won the 200 freestyle, freshman teammate Dante Buonadonna captured the 200 individual medley (in a personal-best 1:59.43), and Dave Dileonardo was first in the 50 freestyle. But at the break, the Prep was still down by six points, 34-28. EHT’s depth in getting seconds, thirds and fourths kept the team ahead.
The Eagles pulled away starting in the 100 butterfly as Bell won it and the team took second and fifth for an 11-5 race score. Ethan Do captured the 100 freestyle, and EHT won the event 12-4. The 500 freestyle was more of the same as Dylan Dewitt was first in 4:50.58 and EHT won the event 11-5 to go up 68-42. Eagles freshman Charles Schreiner was second in the race in a personal-best 4:51.98.
Mallori, Lin, Wojciechowicz and Carter Hubbard won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.66.
“It felt great,” said Hubbard, a 17-year-old senior, who said he will not swim in college. “It was a great thing for our team to leave on a high note. We came back today after losing to them. It’s sad that it’s my last high school meet, but it was good to win the last one against a great team.”
Mallori was one of the Eagles missing in the first meet, out with a sprained foot. Besides two relay wins, he was second in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
“I’m definitely happy we did this well in our final meet,” said Mallori, a 17-year-old senior.
Buonadonna completed an individual double for the Prep as he won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.86.
St. Augustine went to remote learning about two weeks ago, and the team had its first practice Saturday since then.
“Our guys swam great for not being in the water for two weeks,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “You never know how they’ll swim when they miss that much pool time. I think we swam really well, and we had some best times. Egg Harbor Township really came to play. They swam really fast.”
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 medley relay—EHT (Brandon Bell, AJ Mallori, Kevin Lin, Michael Wojciechowicz) 1:40.36
200 freestyle—Jack Levari SA 1:47.50
200 IM—Dante Buonadonna SA 1:59.43
50 freestyle—Dave Dileonardo SA 21.86
100 butterfly—Bell EHT 54.01
100 freestyle—Ethan Do EHT 49.94
500 freestyle—Dylan Dewitt EH 4:50.58
200 freestyle relay—EHT (Mallori, Lin, Wojciechowicz, Hubbard) 1:30.66
100 backstroke—Bell EHT 54.34
100 breaststroke—Buonadonna SA 1:00.86
400 freestyle relay—EHT (Andrew Dang, Do, Dewitt, Charles Schreiner) 3:27.23.
Records—EHT 9-1; SA 6-1.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
