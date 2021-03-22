2nd-ranked EHT boys defeat No. 1 St. Augustine Prep in season finale

“It’s unfortunate that the two teams didn’t meet each other at full strength,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “We were missing a few guys the first time, and today they were. Our team took advantage of the circumstances. I’m really happy with how we swam today.

“Our team overcame adversity this year. It’s great to look back on how far they’ve come. We’re looking forward to building on the positives for next year.”

St. Augustine’s Jack Levari won the 200 freestyle, freshman teammate Dante Buonadonna captured the 200 individual medley (in a personal-best 1:59.43), and Dave Dileonardo was first in the 50 freestyle. But at the break, the Prep was still down by six points, 34-28. EHT’s depth in getting seconds, thirds and fourths kept the team ahead.

The Eagles pulled away starting in the 100 butterfly as Bell won it and the team took second and fifth for an 11-5 race score. Ethan Do captured the 100 freestyle, and EHT won the event 12-4. The 500 freestyle was more of the same as Dylan Dewitt was first in 4:50.58 and EHT won the event 11-5 to go up 68-42. Eagles freshman Charles Schreiner was second in the race in a personal-best 4:51.98.

Mallori, Lin, Wojciechowicz and Carter Hubbard won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.66.