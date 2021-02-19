21-0 run in first half sends No. 2 St. Augustine over No. 1 St. Joseph 67-56

Friday was the second time these teams met. St. Joe beat St. Augustine 57-51 on Feb. 3. St. Joe (8-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, the Hermits (7-1) No. 2. With no state or CAL tournaments this season because of COVID-19, these regular-season matchups take on added importance.

Games between the Wildcats and St. Augustine are always intriguing because Paul Rodio coaches the Hermits and his son, also named Paul, coaches St. Joe.

“This was like the Cape final in our eyes,” Delaney said.

Delaney and Horner, both 6-foot-7 seniors, controlled the inside.

“If I’m getting covered, I just look to rebound and look for my teammates because I know they can handle the scoring job,” Delaney said. “If I can rebound and the get the ball out to them, that’s enough for me. I just wanted to come out on top.”

St. Augustine’s 21-0 run began with the scored tied at nine and 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

It ended with the Hermits up 30-9 and 4:02 left in the first half. Brown followed a dunk with a 3-pointer during that stretch. Horner twice scored in the lane.

St. Augustine coach Rodio credited the Hermits' defense for the run.