2021 Press Girls Basketball All-Stars
2021 Press Girls Basketball All-Stars

FIRST TEAM

2021 Press PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kate Herlihy

Middle Township

5-7 senior forward

Herlihy is The Press Player of the Year. She averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four steals this season. She shot 40% from beyond the arc. Herlihy finished with 1,239 career points.

Marianna Papazoglou

Wildwood Catholic

5-10 senior forward

Papazoglou averaged 25.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She finished as Wildwood Catholic’s career scoring leader with 1,768 points and will continue her career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Haleigh Schafer

Absegami

5-9 senior forward

Schafer averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds. She scored 1,305 career points.

Nay Nay Clark

Oakcrest

5-6 senior guard

Clark averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 steals. She finished with 1,494 career points.

Emma Peretti

Hammonton

5-11 soph. forward

Peretti averaged 22.3 points and 14.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

SECOND TEAM

Grace Speer

ACIT

6-0 junior forward

Speer averaged 16.4 points.

Jackie Fortis

Absegami

5-11 junior guard

Fortis averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 blocks.

Kaitlyn Boggs

Mainland Regional

6-0 junior forward

Boggs averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Jaiden Harris

OLMA

6-0 senior forward

Harris averaged 10.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Camryn Dirkes

Mainland Regional

5-7 junior guard

Dirkes averaged 8 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Imene Fathi

Wildwood

5-6 junior guard

Fathi averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

HONORABLE MENTION

ACIT: Cea’anai Jackson

Atlantic City: Sanai Garrison Macon, Quanirah Cherry-Montague

Barnegat: Cara McCoy

Bridgeton: Tatyana Chandlee, Nijah Tanksley

Buena Regional: Jessica Perella

Cape May Tech: Kennedy Campbell

Cedar Creek: Jezlyn Cross

Egg Harbor Township: Lauren Baxter

Holy Spirit: Sophia Pasquale, Kira Murray

Lower Cape May Regional: Lindsay Holden

Mainland Regional: Lila Schoen

Middle Township: Jada Elston

Millville: Sha’Najah Williams

Ocean City: Marin Panico

OLMA: Sydney Prescott

Pleasantville: Khaliyah Haskin

Pinelands Regional: Bridget Dudas

St. Joseph: Cassidy Perri

Wildwood: Jenna Hans

