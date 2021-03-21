2021 Press Girls Basketball All-Stars

FIRST TEAM
2021 Press PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kate Herlihy
Middle Township
5-7 senior forward
Herlihy is The Press Player of the Year. She averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and four steals this season. She shot 40% from beyond the arc. Herlihy finished with 1,239 career points.
Marianna Papazoglou
Wildwood Catholic
5-10 senior forward
Papazoglou averaged 25.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. She finished as Wildwood Catholic’s career scoring leader with 1,768 points and will continue her career at the University of Pennsylvania.
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
5-9 senior forward
Schafer averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds. She scored 1,305 career points.
Nay Nay Clark
Oakcrest
5-6 senior guard
Clark averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 steals. She finished with 1,494 career points.
Emma Peretti
Hammonton
5-11 soph. forward
Peretti averaged 22.3 points and 14.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
SECOND TEAM
Grace Speer
ACIT
6-0 junior forward
Speer averaged 16.4 points.
Jackie Fortis
Absegami
5-11 junior guard
Fortis averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 blocks.
Kaitlyn Boggs
Mainland Regional
6-0 junior forward
Boggs averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Jaiden Harris
OLMA
6-0 senior forward
Harris averaged 10.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.
Camryn Dirkes
Mainland Regional
5-7 junior guard
Dirkes averaged 8 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Imene Fathi
Wildwood
5-6 junior guard
Fathi averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
HONORABLE MENTION
ACIT: Cea’anai Jackson
Atlantic City: Sanai Garrison Macon, Quanirah Cherry-Montague
Barnegat: Cara McCoy
Bridgeton: Tatyana Chandlee, Nijah Tanksley
Buena Regional: Jessica Perella
Cape May Tech: Kennedy Campbell
Cedar Creek: Jezlyn Cross
Egg Harbor Township: Lauren Baxter
Holy Spirit: Sophia Pasquale, Kira Murray
