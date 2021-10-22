15th-seeded Middle Township upsets No. 2 seed Shawnee in S.J. Soccer Coaches tourney

The Middle Township High School boys team, seeded 15th in a 16-team field, defeated second-seeded Shawnee 1-0 on penalty kicks Friday to advance to the second round of the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament.
Shawnee is ranked third in The Press Elite 11.
The Panthers were bolstered by Devon Bock's 19 saves, including a crucial one during the third round of PKs.
Middle Township will play the quarterfinal round at home Monday against Hammonton.
Non-tourney games
Bridgeton 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Nazir Sandoval, Yasir Dawkins and Michael Sandoval each scored for Lower (7-7-2). Anderson Ryan made three saves. Bridgeton fell to 10-7.
Delsea 2, Cumberland Reg. 1: Henry Kobik scored twice for Delsea (11-5-2), and Richard Devault and Shane Fennimore each had an assist. Josh Velez made seven saves in the win. For the Colts, Kevin Baran scored on an assist from Justen Pace. Ryan Griner made seven saves for Cumberland (5-10-2).
Millville 2, ACIT 1: Jacob Lewis and Jesiah Cruz scored for Millville (11-4). Gavin Miller had one assist, and Matthew Sooy made three saves. Benny Sanchez scored for the Red Hawks (6-10) on assist from Axel Mayren.
Girls soccer
S.J. Coaches Assn. Tourn.
No. 5 Millville 2, Kingsway Reg. 0: Aaniyah Street and Mary Grego scored for the Thunderbolts (13-1), who are ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11. Gabby Wheatly made seven saves for the shutout. Hannah Rowe made six saves for Kingsway (9-4-2).
No. 3 Ocean City 3, No. 6 Delsea Reg. 0: Summer Reimet scored twice for the Red Raiders (16-1) in a battle of Elite 11 teams. Hope Slimmer scored once and had one assist. Coryn McDonnell and Naomi Nnewihe each had one assist. Tory Vliet made seven saves. Arianna Myers made seven saves for Delsea (12-4-1).
Non-tourney games
Holy Spirit 3, Cedar Creek 0: Ella Petrosh, Kendall Murphy, Jordan Finnerty and Sabrina Little all scored once for Holy Spirit (9-3). Hailey Mastro had two assists. Morgan Keil made seven saves in the shutout. Cedar Creek fell to 6-8.
Buena Reg. 2, Penns Grove 0: Kaelyn McHale and Sarah Blasberg each scored. Jadarys Morales made six saves for Buena (7-10-1). Ana Manorowitz made eight saves for Penns Grove (4-8).
Field hockey
Oakcrest 3, Buena Reg. 0: Paige Aiken scored once and had one assist. Lauren Haye and Addison Maulone each scored one goal. Katie Haye had two assists. Anna Foggerty made three saves in the shutout for Oakcrest (5-8-3). Jamirah Roberts made three saves for Buena (3-13).
St. Joseph 5, No. 9 Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Cassidy Perri and Giavanna Fox each scored twice, and Macie Jacquet netted one goal. Emily Nelson had three assists for the Wildcats (14-3). Isabella Davis made five saves. The ninth-ranked Eagles fell to 16-3.
Cumberland 7, Overbook 0: Cadence Conti scored three goals and had one assist for Cumberland (11-2). Laura Bowen, Caitlyn Lupton, Camerynn Estlow and Kendal Kristiansen each scored once. Emily Ford and Estlow each had an assist. Overbrook fell to 3-12-1.
Gloucester Tech 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Ryleigh Damminger scored once and had an assist, and Paige Freas scored one goal. Patience Hammel had an assist. Sophia Garcia made five saves for the Cheetahs (11-5). Julia Tola made 13 saves for the Villagers (7-9-2).
Delsea Reg. 4, Mainland Reg. 1: Brooke Clark and Jade Kelly each scored two goals. Kylie Summers, Jordyn Conrad and Abbie Lancetta each had one assist. Hannah Colavita Jones made 13 saves for Delsea (12-5). Julianna Medina scored for Mainland (10-9-1), Farley O'Brien made eight saves.
Holy Spirit 3, Absegami 0: Alex Graffius scored all three goals for Holy Spirit (6-6). Megan Phillips had two assists, Maggie Cella one. Vivian Jiang made 15 saves for Absegami (3-11).
Girls volleyball
CAL Tourn. semifinals
Absegami 2, Cedar Creek 0: Deesha Chokshi had 23 assists for the Braves (16-5). Ayana Crandell had nine kills and four digs. Dessiah Key had seven kills, and Jackie Fortis had six kills and four digs. Absegami will play at Mainland Regional on Monday.
Mainland Regional 2, Pleasantville 0: The Mustangs (16-1) won 25-3, 25-23. Mainland will host Absegami on Monday at a time to be determined for the CAL championship. Pleasantville fell to 8-5.
Other matches
No. 6 Southern 2, No. 7 Pinelands 1: The Rams (18-10) won 22-25, 25-8, 25-19 in a matchup of Elite 11 teams. Molly Regulski had 28 assists, and Hailea Krause had 14 kills. Jordyn Hamlin had six kills and 10 service points. Brianna Otto had nine digs and nine service points. Anna Malandro had seven digs and seven service points. Pinelands fell to 15-6.
