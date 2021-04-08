15 Press-area teams to play in girls volleyball state tournaments

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the state girls volleyball tournament Thursday. Fifteen Press-area programs qualified to compete for titles.

Oakcrest grabbed the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group II bracket. The Falcons will play the winner of ninth-seeded Pleasantville and eighth-seeded Barnegat.

Cedar Creek grabbed the third seed and a first-round bye. The Pirates will play the winner of 11th-seeded Lower Cape May Regional and sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty.

S.J. Group II matches will be played Tuesday.

Absegami grabbed the third seed in the S.J. Group III bracket, earning a first-round bye. The Braves will play the winner of 11th-seeded Hammonton and sixth-seeded Clearview Regional.

Southern grabbed the second-seed in S.J. Group IV. The Rams will play 15th-seeded Egg Harbor Township.

Teams in Groups III and IV will play Monday.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy will be the third seed in the state Non-Public B and will play sixth-seeded Timothy Christian in the first-round Wednesday.