15 Press-area teams to play in girls volleyball state tournaments

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the state girls volleyball tournament Thursday. Fifteen Press-area programs qualified to compete for titles.
Oakcrest grabbed the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group II bracket. The Falcons will play the winner of ninth-seeded Pleasantville and eighth-seeded Barnegat.
Cedar Creek grabbed the third seed and a first-round bye. The Pirates will play the winner of 11th-seeded Lower Cape May Regional and sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty.
S.J. Group II matches will be played Tuesday.
Absegami grabbed the third seed in the S.J. Group III bracket, earning a first-round bye. The Braves will play the winner of 11th-seeded Hammonton and sixth-seeded Clearview Regional.
Southern grabbed the second-seed in S.J. Group IV. The Rams will play 15th-seeded Egg Harbor Township.
Teams in Groups III and IV will play Monday.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy will be the third seed in the state Non-Public B and will play sixth-seeded Timothy Christian in the first-round Wednesday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tournament seeds
(Press-area teams in bold)
South Jersey Group III first-round
Monday
(1) Shawnee bye
(9) Winslow at (8) Timber Creek
(12) Highland at (5) Toms River East
(4) Gloucester Tech bye
(3) Absegami bye
(11) Hammonton at (6) Clearview
(10) Lacey Twp. at (7) Mainland Reg.
(2) Toms River South bye
South Jersey Group IV first-round
Monday
(1) Cherokee bye
(9) ACIT at (8) Howell
(12) Toms River North at (5) West Windsor-Plainsboro
(13) Jackson Memorial at (4) Cherry Hill East
(14) Eastern at (3) Williamstown
(11) Lenape at (6) Kingsway
(10) Washington Twp. at (7) Rancocas Valley
(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Southern Reg.
South Jersey Group II first-round
Tuesday
(1) Oakcrest bye
(9) Pleasantville at (8) Barnegat
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Pinelands
(4) Sterling bye
(3) Cedar Creek bye
(11) Lower Cape May at (6) Jackson Liberty
(10) Triton at (7) Seneca
(2) Cinnaminson bye
State Non-Public B first-round
Wednesday
(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Mother Seton
(5) Roselle Park at (4) St. Rose
(6) Timothy Christian at (3) OLMA
(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) Trinity Hall
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.