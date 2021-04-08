 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Press-area teams to play in girls volleyball state tournaments
0 comments

15 Press-area teams to play in girls volleyball state tournaments

{{featured_button_text}}
040821_spt_cedarcreek

On April 7 2021, in Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek girls volleyball hosts Mainland Regional High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association released its pairings for the state girls volleyball tournament Thursday. Fifteen Press-area programs qualified to compete for titles.

Oakcrest grabbed the top seed and a first-round bye in the South Jersey Group II bracket. The Falcons will play the winner of ninth-seeded Pleasantville and eighth-seeded Barnegat.

Cedar Creek grabbed the third seed and a first-round bye. The Pirates will play the winner of 11th-seeded Lower Cape May Regional and sixth-seeded Jackson Liberty.

S.J. Group II matches will be played Tuesday.

Absegami grabbed the third seed in the S.J. Group III bracket, earning a first-round bye. The Braves will play the winner of 11th-seeded Hammonton and sixth-seeded Clearview Regional.

Southern grabbed the second-seed in S.J. Group IV. The Rams will play 15th-seeded Egg Harbor Township.

Teams in Groups III and IV will play Monday.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy will be the third seed in the state Non-Public B and will play sixth-seeded Timothy Christian in the first-round Wednesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tournament seeds

(Press-area teams in bold)

South Jersey Group III first-round

Monday

(1) Shawnee bye

(9) Winslow at (8) Timber Creek

(12) Highland at (5) Toms River East

(4) Gloucester Tech bye

(3) Absegami bye

(11) Hammonton at (6) Clearview

(10) Lacey Twp. at (7) Mainland Reg.

(2) Toms River South bye

South Jersey Group IV first-round

Monday

(1) Cherokee bye

(9) ACIT at (8) Howell

(12) Toms River North at (5) West Windsor-Plainsboro

(13) Jackson Memorial at (4) Cherry Hill East

(14) Eastern at (3) Williamstown

(11) Lenape at (6) Kingsway

(10) Washington Twp. at (7) Rancocas Valley

(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Southern Reg.

South Jersey Group II first-round

Tuesday

(1) Oakcrest bye

(9) Pleasantville at (8) Barnegat

(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Pinelands

(4) Sterling bye

(3) Cedar Creek bye

(11) Lower Cape May at (6) Jackson Liberty

(10) Triton at (7) Seneca

(2) Cinnaminson bye

State Non-Public B first-round

Wednesday

(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Mother Seton

(5) Roselle Park at (4) St. Rose

(6) Timothy Christian at (3) OLMA

(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) Trinity Hall

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News