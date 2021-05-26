12 area teams make state girls lacrosse tournament

The South Jersey high school girls lacrosse tournament brackets and statewide non-public brackets were released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday.

Twelve area teams will have first-round games on June 1 or June 3.

There are are 10 teams in South Jersey tournaments in Groups I, II, III or IV, and two teams in the State Non-Public B tournament. The public schools have no Central Jersey tournaments, only North and South.

Ocean City is fourth-seeded in South Jersey Group III, the highest seed of all the area teams. Southern Regional is the No. 5 seed in S.J. Group IV and will host 12th-seeded Millville on June 1 in the only first-round matchup between area teams.

S.J. Group I and IV each have 16 teams, and II and III both have 15. Non-Public B has 16 teams. The top seeds are Haddonfield in Group I (smaller public schools), Rumson-Fair Haven in Group II, Moorestown in Group III, Cherokee in Group IV and Trinity Hall in State Non-Public B (smaller non-public schools).

Tournament first-round games

June 1