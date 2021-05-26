12 area teams make state girls lacrosse tournament

The South Jersey high school girls lacrosse tournament brackets and statewide non-public brackets were released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday.
Twelve area teams will have first-round games on June 1 or June 3.
There are are 10 teams in South Jersey tournaments in Groups I, II, III or IV, and two teams in the State Non-Public B tournament. The public schools have no Central Jersey tournaments, only North and South.
Ocean City is fourth-seeded in South Jersey Group III, the highest seed of all the area teams. Southern Regional is the No. 5 seed in S.J. Group IV and will host 12th-seeded Millville on June 1 in the only first-round matchup between area teams.
S.J. Group I and IV each have 16 teams, and II and III both have 15. Non-Public B has 16 teams. The top seeds are Haddonfield in Group I (smaller public schools), Rumson-Fair Haven in Group II, Moorestown in Group III, Cherokee in Group IV and Trinity Hall in State Non-Public B (smaller non-public schools).
Tournament first-round games
June 1
S.J. Group I: (9) Haddon Twp. at (8) Barnegat; (12) Lower Cape May Reg. at (5) Bernards; (10) Middle Twp. at (7) Woodstown.
S.J. Group II: (14) Pinelands Reg. at (3) Manasquan; (11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Red Bank Reg.
S.J. Group III: (13) Jackson Memorial at (4) Ocean City; (11) Brick Twp. at (6) Mainland Reg.
S.J. Group IV: (9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Eastern Reg.; (12) Millville at (5) Southern Reg.
Note-Groups I, II, III and IV are all scheduled to have quarterfinals on June 5, semifinals on June 8 and championship games on June 10.
June 3
State Non-Public B: (9) Holy Spirit at (8) DePaul; (10) Our Lady of Mercy at (7) St. Elizabeth.
Note-State Non-Public B is scheduled to have quarterfinals on June 7, semifinals on June 10 and the championship game on June 12.
