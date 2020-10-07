High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
Holy Spirit at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
Wildwood at Salem
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
Salem at Wildwood
Holy Spirit at Mainland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Millville
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Millville
Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Aug.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Buena at Hammonton
Mainland at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick at Ocean County Park
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Millville
Cumberland at Highland
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean County Park
