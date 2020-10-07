 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Middle vs OLMA Field Hockey

Middle's against Our Lady of Mercy Academy's during the first half of field hockey game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield Monday Oct 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Absegami

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Millville at Our Lady of Mercy

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

Holy Spirit at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Triton

Wildwood at Salem

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland

Salem at Wildwood

Holy Spirit at Mainland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Millville

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Millville

Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Aug.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Buena at Hammonton

Mainland at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick at Ocean County Park

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Millville

Cumberland at Highland

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park

Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean County Park

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News