 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSLive logo carousel

HSLive logo HSLive logo HSLive logo HSLive logo

GIRLS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Mainland at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

5 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

6 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at Mainland

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Bridgeton at Buena

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Vineland at St. Augustine

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Salem at Wildwood

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Ocean County Park

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News