High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

OLMA field Hockey

Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team practice Thursday Sept 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

Ocean City at Mainland

Buena at Millville

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Bridgeton at Vineland

Central at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Millville

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

Jackson Memorial at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

Millville at Middle Twp.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

