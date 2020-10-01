High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
Ocean City at Mainland
Buena at Millville
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Bridgeton at Vineland
Central at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Millville
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
Jackson Memorial at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
Millville at Middle Twp.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
