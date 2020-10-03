 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

Buena

Buena Regional football team during practice Wednesday Sept 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

Cumberland at Triton

2 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

6 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Pleasantville

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

2 p.m.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

3 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Pleasantville at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

3 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

