High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
Cumberland at Triton
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
6 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
2 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Pleasantville
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
2 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
3 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
3 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
