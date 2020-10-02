 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Middle vs Oakcrest football

Middle Township High School vs. Oakcrest football scrimmage Friday Sept 25, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Clayton

Absegami at Ocean City

Millville at Hammonton

Pitman at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Pennsville

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

Brick Township at Southern

Barnegat at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Pinelands at Lakewood

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Triton

Woodstown at Wildwood

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Highland

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

