High school schedule for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Clayton
Absegami at Ocean City
Millville at Hammonton
Pitman at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Pennsville
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Brick Township at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Pinelands at Lakewood
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
Woodstown at Wildwood
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Highland
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
