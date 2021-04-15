High school basketball not ending in March is just madness: Must Win

There’s a lot to like about the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s proposal to realign the high school sports calendar beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
With its uniform starting dates, reduction in games and clear-cut breaks between the fall, winter and spring seasons, the new scheduled would make life simpler, more consistent and probably more enjoyable for coaches, athletic directors, athletes and even sportswriters.
But there is one issue with the new schedule.
The shortening of some of the winter seasons, specifically ice hockey and basketball, is too big of a change. In basketball’s case, it changes the sport’s DNA. In 2019-20, the basketball regular season lasted 73 days. Under the proposed 2022-23 schedule, the gap between the season’s opening night and the start of the state tournament would be 54 days, a 26% reduction. In 2022-23, the basketball season would start Dec. 15. The regular season would end Feb. 6, and the state tournament would begin Feb. 8.
Athletic directors and coaches were still digesting the proposed changes Thursday. Many thought the calendar had to be approved by a general membership vote.
It does not. The NJSIAA executive committee passed the proposal with just a single no vote on first reading Wednesday. If the committee approves the calendar on second reading at its May meeting, the new schedule becomes a reality.
That means big changes for state high school hoops.
The basketball season is one of the most impacted because it’s currently longer than most other NJSIAA sports seasons. But there’s a reason for that.
The season starts in the middle of December and then before it ramps up, it must navigate the Christmas holidays. Most high school teams play just two games from Dec. 24-Jan. 2.
In essence, the season doesn’t hit its rhythm until early January.
Under the proposed schedule, teams will be pressured to squeeze in 22 regular season games they are allowed to play before the state tournament starts. What if it snows?
If the new schedule is approved, the NJSIAA would allow teams to play regular season games even after they’re eliminated from the postseason. This currently happens in baseball and softball.
It will not work in basketball. Once a team loses in the tournament, the air goes out of the balloon. It’s conceivable that after being eliminated a team might play one more contest to hold a senior night or allow an individual player to reach a personal milestone. But three or four games after losing the in the postseason? That's not happening.
The shortened schedule would also cause schools to change when, and maybe how, they run prestigious county and league tournaments. And the new schedule would greatly impact or eliminate showcase events that are currently a season staple. The Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School, which began in 1995, will probably have to find a new date.
These showcase events do not just cater to elite teams. They give players of all levels exposure. A college coach or recruiting service can attend a show case event and see 10 to 16 teams play in one day.
In football, the NJSIAA extends the season to preserve traditional Thanksgiving rivalries. Football is on the verge of expanding to add true public school state championship games. The 2022 football season could conceivably last more than 90 days. Why does that sport continue to grow and infringe upon the start of the winter season while basketball takes a step backwards?
The basketball season has ended in late February and March for decades. It doesn’t feel right to contemplate a team turning in its uniform Feb. 8, but that’s what could happen in 2023.
The state basketball tournament should start the Tuesday after President’s Day.
It takes 12 game days to play the state tournament. In 2023, the tournament would begin Feb. 21. That year’s state group championships would be held March 4/5.
This schedule extends the new calendar’s basketball regular season by about two weeks. But it’s substantially shorter than the current set-up and keeps with the NJSIAA’s worthy goal of providing breaks between seasons. For example, the state tournaments consists of 512 boys and girls public school teams. If started in 2023 on Feb. 21, nearly 94% of the teams will have been eliminated and see their seasons end by Feb. 28, more than two weeks before practices for most spring sports will start.
The NJSIAA should revise its proposed basketball schedule and keep the sport’s traditional ending.
After all, there’s nothing catchy about “Mid-February madness.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
