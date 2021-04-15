High school basketball not ending in March is just madness: Must Win

That means big changes for state high school hoops.

The basketball season is one of the most impacted because it’s currently longer than most other NJSIAA sports seasons. But there’s a reason for that.

The season starts in the middle of December and then before it ramps up, it must navigate the Christmas holidays. Most high school teams play just two games from Dec. 24-Jan. 2.

In essence, the season doesn’t hit its rhythm until early January.

Under the proposed schedule, teams will be pressured to squeeze in 22 regular season games they are allowed to play before the state tournament starts. What if it snows?

If the new schedule is approved, the NJSIAA would allow teams to play regular season games even after they’re eliminated from the postseason. This currently happens in baseball and softball.

It will not work in basketball. Once a team loses in the tournament, the air goes out of the balloon. It’s conceivable that after being eliminated a team might play one more contest to hold a senior night or allow an individual player to reach a personal milestone. But three or four games after losing the in the postseason? That's not happening.