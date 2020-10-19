High school basketball coaches, players and officials: Get ready for the opening coin toss

Heads or tails?

That’s a question New Jersey high school basketball coaches and players will have to consider this winter.

To help protect basketball referees against the new coronavirus, all jump balls will probably be eliminated this upcoming season.

Instead, the visiting team will call a coin toss before the game. The winner of the toss will get the ball to start the game. The alternating possession arrow will determine possession on jump balls for the rest of the game, including the start of overtime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just so the referee doesn’t touch the ball and then put their hand (on a whistle) in their mouth,” said Wildwood resident and New State Interscholastic Athletic Association state basketball rules interpreter Billy Martin.

The National Federation of State High School Association gave each state permission to modify some rules and mechanics to protect against the coronavirus this winter. Several states, including Kentucky, have eliminated jump balls.

“For a long time, they’ve been talking about getting rid of the jump ball,” Martin said. “First of all, very few officials can throw it up straight. It’s one of the last hold-ons from back in the (James) Naismith days.”