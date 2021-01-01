Here's what 2021 might bring for Eagles, Sixers and Philly sports

Before Game 6 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals, I asked Ben Simmons’ father, Dave, about his son’s reluctance to shoot the basketball.

“Offensively, that will come with experience,” Dave Simmons said. “When you get a chance to do those things, you learn. You get better at them. Hopefully, he’ll be given more opportunities in his career to do those, and I’m sure he’ll just take off. It’s all about experience.”

That quote is 19 months old, and for an indication of how the expansion of Ben’s offensive game is going, even his newest teammates are still encouraging him to take more shots. Does that mean Simmons isn’t a marvelous defensive player and terrific passer? No. But it does mean that it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll ever add that necessary component to his otherwise-excellent array of skills, and if the Sixers have to make him the centerpiece of a trade to acquire James Harden, it would be understandable if they did.