The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol rallied to win its eighth straight Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament team championship for the eighth straight year on Saturday.
The team of Ryan Corcoran, Megan Misurelli and Conor O'Neill clinched the title for Harvey Cedars with a win in the last race, the surf dash.
The 61st annual two-day tournament had seven races on Friday at 76th Avenue beach in Harvey Cedars and 12 more races Saturday at the same site.
Harvey Cedars won with 94 team points. Surf City, which led most of the way, scored 88 points for second place. Barnegat Light took third with 83 points, and Long Beach Township was fourth with 78. Ship Bottom placed fifth with 72 and Beach Haven was sixth with 32. Scoring in each race was 8-6-4-3-2-1 for the six places.
"It was close," Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend said. "We didn't have the lead till like the last three events. We have a mixed bag of old and new talent, just like we do every year for the most part. We had a big crowd on our home turf at 76th Street."
Nearly all the races were out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again, and could be easily seen by the spectators.
Harvey Cedars has won every LBI Tournament starting in 2015. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
GGargan@pressofac.com
Winners
Friday: Mile doubles row: Long Beach Township (Fran Campana-Phil Seeger); Women's 1,500-foot paddle: Pepper Kolman, Surf City; 1,000-foot buoy rescue: Harvey Cedars (Pat Stasio, Jack Maketa); Surfboat rescue: Harvey Cedars (Ryan Corcoran-swim, Don Adams Jr.,-row); Iron man race (1,000-foot run, 1,000-foot swim, 1,000-foot paddle, 1,000-foot row); Shane Stauffer, Surf City; Iron woman race (1,000-foot run, 1,000-foot swim, 1,000-foot paddle, 1,000-foot row); Pepper Kolman, Surf City; 4x500-foot men's paddle relay: Barnegat Light (Gavin Shulze, Will Sadowski, Connor Addiego, Hugh Shields).
Saturday: Women's 1,000-foot doubles row: Barnegat Light (Veronica Lentz-Laura Patterson); Line pull: Long Beach Township (Christian Berardo-swim, Thomas Chillini, Lucas Trombley-line pullers); 1,000-foot men's doubles row: Barnegat Light (Stephen Walsh-Johnny Sadowski); Men's 1,000-foot swim: Dan Listor, Barnegat Light; Women's 1,000-foot swim: Brooke Batelli, Surf City; 1,000-paddle rescue: Surf City (Ashton Garrison, Jack Kearns); Singles row: Jonny Salamy, Barnegat Light; Mixed doubles row: Harvey Cedars (Don Adams Jr.-Julia Gilbert); Women's 4x500-foot paddle relay: Barnegat Light (Ella Shafman, Grace O'Dell, Laura Pendleton, Jocelyn Belena); Row relay: Long Beach Township (Fran Campana-Josh Wall, Joe Dolphin-Phil Seeger, Jason Jennings-Taylor Jennings); Men's 1,500-foot paddle: Hugh Shields, Barnegat Light; Surf dash: Harvey Cedars (Ryan Corcoran, Megan Misurelli, Conor O'Neill).
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.