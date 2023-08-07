The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol rallied to win its eighth straight Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament team championship for the eighth straight year on Saturday.

The team of Ryan Corcoran, Megan Misurelli and Conor O'Neill clinched the title for Harvey Cedars with a win in the last race, the surf dash.

The 61st annual two-day tournament had seven races on Friday at 76th Avenue beach in Harvey Cedars and 12 more races Saturday at the same site.

Harvey Cedars won with 94 team points. Surf City, which led most of the way, scored 88 points for second place. Barnegat Light took third with 83 points, and Long Beach Township was fourth with 78. Ship Bottom placed fifth with 72 and Beach Haven was sixth with 32. Scoring in each race was 8-6-4-3-2-1 for the six places.

"It was close," Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend said. "We didn't have the lead till like the last three events. We have a mixed bag of old and new talent, just like we do every year for the most part. We had a big crowd on our home turf at 76th Street."

Nearly all the races were out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again, and could be easily seen by the spectators.

Harvey Cedars has won every LBI Tournament starting in 2015. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.