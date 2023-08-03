The races will be short and exciting at the 61st annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the 76th Avenue beach in Harvey Cedars.
The event, which is Long Beach Island's top beach patrol competition of the summer, starts at 6 p.m. both days.
Nearly all the races will be out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again, and can be easily seen by the spectators.
Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol is the seven-time defending team champion, and the other teams are Ship Bottom, Long Beach Township, Surf City, Barnegat Light and Beach Haven.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
