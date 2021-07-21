Harrah's to host major billiards championship in September

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City announced Wednesday it will be the new home of the U.S. Open Pool Championship.

The open is the longest running major in billiards going back almost 50 years. This year's event will be held Sept. 13 to 18, with a prize fund of $300,000 and TV coverage around the world.

"The Atlantic City Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Matchroom Poll to bring the most talented billiard players to our seaside destination," ACSP Director of Sales Daniel Gallagher said in a news release. "We believe that both the athletes and billiard enthusiasts will find the amenities that Atlantic City has to offer world-class, for what we know, is a world-class event."

The U.S. Open will see a full field of 256 international players. It will be broadcast live for 54 hours around the world, including on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada and on Sky Sports in the U.K. and Ireland.

Emily Frazer, managing director for Matchroom Multi Sport, said she is thrilled to bring the open to A.C. with the hope it will be the new home of the championship.

"We know the East Coast has a thriving pool community, and we have been excited by the response we've had to bringing the event to Atlantic City," Frazer said.

Atlantic City has hosted major billiards events in the past with the most recent being the ESPN Billiards Shootout at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in 2016.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

