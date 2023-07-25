The Hammonton 12-and-under baseball team defeated host Haddonfield 13-10 in extra innings Thursday in the Little League Section 4 championship game.

Hammonton had not won the sectional title for more than 35 years.

Haddonfield defeated Hammonton 11-2 earlier in the tournament. However, Hammonton bounced back to beat South Vineland 13-3. It then needed to beat Haddonfield twice for the title. On Wednesday, Hammonton won the first game 3-1 to set up the high-scoring finale of the week-long tournament the following night.

Hammonton advances to the state tournament, which consists of the top four teams in the New Jersey. Hammonton will play Holbrook in the first game of the double-elimination tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Secaucus, Hudson County.

In the Section 4 finale, starting pitcher Colin Peeke hit two home runs and drove in five runs for Hammonton.

Joey Baglivo went 2 for 3 with three runs. He also pitched in relief.

Aiden Cianfrani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Domenick Elkin, Frank Restuccio and Bryan Falciani each had one hit. Mason Bendig, who pitched the eighth inning, also contributed a hit. Other contributors to their championship summer: Brayden Bendig, Colton Robinson, John Digeralamo, Xander Ford and Logan Grasso.

Hammonton won the District 16 title earlier this summer.