Hammonton’s decades-long love of baseball is as strong as ever, thanks to the achievements of a dozen boys.

The Hammonton Little League all-star team won the Section 4 championship at Haddonfield last week and was scheduled to begin playing in the four-team state tournament Wednesday night in Secaucus, Hudson County. The sectional championship is Hammonton’s first since 1988.

All of that would be a pretty big deal in any town, but especially in one that still reveres the 1949 team that won the Little League World Series. And where the local Little League field was configured to the exact dimensions of the World Series field in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“This has been really awesome. It’s a phenomenal group of parents. ... It’s not just our parents, it’s the town,” manager Matthew Peeke said Wednesday. “We had more people in Haddonfield ... at their home field than they did. All you saw was blue,” Hammonton’s team color.

Excitement over the boys’ success has been building. An air-conditioned bus was lined up to take supporters to the state tournament in North Jersey. The town issued a proclamation and honored the team at a City Council meeting. The police and fire departments escorted the team from its practice to the town hall, where a packed courtroom awaited them and Deputy Mayor Tom Gribbin gave “a really nice speech,” Peeke said.

Hammonton began its championship summer by winning the District 16 title and moving on to the Section 4 tournament. In the sectional championship game against host Haddonfield on Thursday, Hammonton won a slugfest 13-10 in eight innings, two more than a regulation Little League game.

Haddonfield defeated Hammonton 11-2 earlier in the tournament. However, Hammonton bounced back to beat South Vineland 13-3. It then needed to beat Haddonfield twice for the title. On July 19, Hammonton won the first game 3-1 to set up the high-scoring finale of the week-long tournament the following night.

In the Section 4 finale last week against Haddonfield, Hammonton starting pitcher Colin Peeke, son of the manager, hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Joey Baglivo went 2 for 3 with three runs. He also pitched in relief.

Aiden Cianfrani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Domenick Elkin, Frank Restuccio and Bryan Falciani each had one hit. Mason Bendig, who pitched the eighth inning, also contributed a hit. Other contributors to their championship summer: Brayden Bendig, Colton Robinson, John Digeralamo, Xander Ford and Logan Grasso. And this year’s Hammonton team has a direct link to the town’s 1988 section champions: Kevin Ford played on the 1988 team and is Xander’s father. Chuck Cianfrani and Jim Baglivo are the assistant coaches.

Hammonton’s success this summer did not necessarily catch anyone by surprise.

“I kind of knew we had something special,” Matthew Peeke said. “At 10 years old, we won the district. We made the championship for sectionals at 10. ... So we’re kind of battle-tested a little bit.”

Plus, he said, many of the kids play travel ball with or against each other throughout the year. “It’s a very special group, not just from a talent point but from a camaraderie point.”

Camaraderie always helps, but skill is also required, of course. Peeke said a “next man up” philosophy defines the team’s depth and approach. “We have four catchers, three shortstops, every kid can pitch,” he said.

He said the pitching depth was especially helpful when the final against Haddonfield went to extra innings. “Their good pitching started to diminish, and ours didn’t,” Peeke said.

At the double-elimination state tournament, Hammonton was scheduled to face Holbrook on Wednesday night. Hammonton will play again Thursday and be off Friday. The tournament will end Saturday or Sunday, depending on how it unfolds, and the state champion will advance to the Mid-Atlantic tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

Having already won two tournament championships, the Hammonton boys are eager to keep it going.

“They feel they can keep going,” Peeke said. “They’re ready to go.”