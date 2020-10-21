Hammonton High School football team shuts down for two weeks because of COVID-19

The Hammonton High School football team will not play the next two weeks because of COVID-19.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to play at Atlantic City on Friday and home against Egg Harbor Township on Oct. 30.
Hammonton’s athletic department tweeted the following statement Wednesday night:
“As several players and coaches have either tested positive or are a close contact of a confirmed case, we will not be able to participate in football for the next 14 days as per NJSIAA requirements. All other fall sports WILL continue.”
Hammonton (2-1) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Hammotnon lost at St. Augustine 20-7 last Friday.
Hammonton and EHT do not play Thanksgiving week, so they should be able to make up that game during the holiday week.
Hammonton High School announced Wednesday afternoon that it will go to 100% virtual instruction after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to a staff member’s positive COVID-19 test and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for those identified as close contacts, it is necessary for the high school to implement 100% remote instruction for all students from Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020," according to a statement from the district. "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our school population."
Anyone considered to have been in close contact will be notified separately by the Department of Health, according to the district statement.
