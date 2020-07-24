Hammonton beat host Ocean City 5-3 on Thursday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League to improve to 8-1.
Winning pitcher Joe Marino went six innings and allowed three hits. He struck out nine. Robbie Petracci doubled, singled and scored a run. Giancarlo Palmieri singled in two runs.
For Ocean City, Brendan Bean had two hits.
-- Press staff reports
