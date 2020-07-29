The Margate Green Wave swept a doubleheader against visiting Egg Harbor City on Tuesday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The Green Wave (6-5) won the first game 3-1 and the second 4-2. The first game was a continuation of a game that was halted due to rain in the third inning earlier in the season.
Margate scored three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Sam Daggers' two-run homer. Giacomo Antonicello doubled and scored.
Dom Buonadonna was the winning pitcher, working the third, fourth and fifth innings. Kyle Transue pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Matt Rivera singled in a run for Egg Harbor City.
In the second game, winning pitcher Carson Denham struck out nine in six innings. The Green Wave scored three runs in the third inning as Antonicello walked with the bases loaded and Nick Nutile followed with a two-run double. Nutile went 2 for 4, and Nate Goranson had a single and a run. Daggers also hit a sacrifice fly.
For Egg Harbor City (2-7), Jon Newman hit RBI singles in the first and third innings.
Hammonton 8, Ventnor 0: Hammonton improved to 9-2 as winning pitcher Josh Wagner combined with Pete Berenato on a three-hitter. Kenny Levari and Giancarlo Palmieri each had two hits and two RBIs. Visiting Ventnor dropped to 0-9.
Absecon 2, Ocean City 1, 10 innings: Absecon starter Steve Kaenzig went eight innings and gave up one run and four hits. Player-coach Ray Keelan got the win in relief and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game. Jim Versage scored the winning run on Tim Marker's single in the top of the 10th inning. Marker was 3 for 5 for visiting Absecon (6-5) and Keelan went 3 for 4 with a double. Absecon tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning as Drew Roesch doubled and scored on Tyler Apt's sacrifice bunt.
For Ocean City (7-4), Brian Khoury was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Ocean City didn't allow a run until the seventh inning. O.C. pitchers were Ian Murphy, Tyler Mondile and Matt Lawler.
