When it comes to New Jersey high school sports, the governor and the sanctioning organization are on the same page.
That’s something not every state can say.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday endorsed the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association position that schools can participate in sports this fall even if they only offer virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making it clear that whether a student-athlete is participating in remote-learning or in-person instruction, their ability to participate with their team will not be altered in any way,” Murphy said during his new coronavirus briefing in Trenton. “Whether that student is seated in a socially distanced classroom or at their kitchen table does not matter — they are a student at that school, and they can play for that school.”
The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, announced its position on sports and remote learning last week. State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, and assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen/Passaic, attended Murphy’s announcement Monday. Both Sarlo and Wimberly are NJSIAA executive committee members.
“NJSIAA appreciates the continued support of Governor Murphy, Senator Sarlo, and Assemblyman Wimberly,” the organization said in a prepared statement Monday. “With their input, as well as continued guidance from our roster of experts, we look forward to announcing updates to our plans later this week.”
The relationship between Murphy and the NJSIAA contrasts with the scenario being played out in Pennsylvania between Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Wolf has said high school sports should be postponed until January because of the new coronavirus. The PIAA has argued sports should be played this fall. The PIAA is expected to decide the fate of Pennsylvania high school sports Friday.
Meanwhile, Murphy said Monday the NJSIAA will have the final say on New Jersey high school sports.
Murphy said the NJSIAA is taking seriously the need for protecting everyone in school communities. He also said he’s encouraged nearly all fall sports are played outside.
“We know that outdoor activities are increasingly safer than indoor ones,” he said. “And with the expanses of fields, we can also ensure proper social distancing among parents and spectators, and also among student-athletes on the sidelines.”
The NJSIAA is allowing high school fall sports teams to work out until Aug. 28. Teams must then shut down until practices start Sept. 14. Most of the fall sports will start their seasons Oct. 1, with football kicking off Oct. 2.
FBphase2
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
FBphase2
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.