The 56th annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, one of the season’s final lifeguard events, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.
The rowers and swimmers go out to flags 500 feet from shore, unhook 50-pound dummies and bring them back to shore in a simulated rescue.
The four races are the doubles surfboat rescue (doubles race), the swim rescue, the combination (swimmer and rowers) rescue, and the individual surfboat rescue (singles race).
Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief Stan Bergman said possibly 20 or more lifeguard teams could compete.
Atlantic City has won the team title the last two years.
The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor beach patrol chief.
