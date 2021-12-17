Woods returns to golf, still 'long way' from the real thing

The Masters is four months away. Augusta National is the toughest walk Woods faces in even healthy years.

“I couldn't walk this golf course even right now, and it's flat,” Woods said. "I don't have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet, and it's going to take time. I'm a long way from playing tournament golf. This is hit it, hop in a cart and move about my business.

“Being able to play tournament golf and being able to recover, practice and train and hit balls after a round and do all the things that I need to be at a high level, I'm a long way from that.”

He did go to the range when his pro-am round was over, first as a spectator. Charlie dropped a bag of balls and began hitting wedges. Woods slowly took a seat in the grass, leaning against the back of a cart, and raised his right knee.

Before long, he slowly got up and hit wedges side-by-side with Charlie, and then they moved over to a bunker for some practice. It was light and easy, which is about all Woods is able to handle at the moment.

Woods plays in the final group on Saturday along with Justin Thomas and his father, the defending champions.