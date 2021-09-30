Want to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic? A fast start is a must

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – There will be no time to waste when the 33rd ShopRite LPGA Classic starts Friday.
The tournament returns to its traditional 54-hole format this year.
“You can't really have just an okay day with a three-day event,” 2019 ShopRite winner Lexi Thompson said. “You have to be guns blazing.”
The $1.75 million Classic begins 7 a.m. Friday and concludes Sunday on the par-71 Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Mel Reid is the defending champion.
The field of 132 players features plenty of notable names, including seven of the world’s top-10 ranked golfers, past Classic champions Thompson, Anna Nordqvist and Stacey Lewis, and Holmdel High School senior Megha Ganne. The Golf Channel will broadcast all three rounds from 1-4 p.m. each day.
“It's a global tour,” Thompson said, “so we get the best of the best from everywhere.”
This year’s Classic is a much more normal event than last year when the pandemic prevented fans from attending and the pro-am from being played. The canceled pro-am freed up an extra day for competition so the tournament was 72 holes. The extra round allows players time to recover from a bad stretch or day. There’s no such luxury this year.
In the last 10 three-round Classics, the winner has shot 67 or better in the first round seven times and 66 or better five times.
“You just have to play probably a little bit more aggressive when it's a three-day event,” Thompson said, “because you know you have to make birdies.
The Bay Course’s links-style layout is rare on the LPGA Tour. The undulating greens are small and tough to read. The more the wind blows, the tougher the Bay Course plays, but it vulnerable to birdies, especially on the three par-5 holes.
“The par-5s are good this week because you can reach them in two,” Reid said. “I feel like sometimes on tour we have par-5s that are too long. It's nice that we are able to actually go for (the green) in two and have the potential for an eagle putt. I feel like that's one thing that I did do well last year, I did play the par-5s really well, and that kind of set me up to have good scores.”
The Classic is normally held in the spring near Memorial Day but this is the second straight year it has been shifted to the fall because of COVID-19. The October weather could impact course differently than spring conditions. The fairways probably aren’t as firm as they would be in May and early June.
“It's in great shape for us,” Thompson said of the course. “Last year they had quite a bit of rain and a few spots were iffy out there. Greens are rolling well. It's all a matter of the how windy it gets.”
The Classic began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-09 when it disappeared because of a dispute over dates between the LPGA and former Classic organizers.
ShopRite is one of the oldest non-major events on the LPGA Tour. Past ShopRite winners, include LPGA greats Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King, Nancy Lopez and Juli Inkster.
“I think it's just a huge achievement from a relationship point of view for both the LPGA and ShopRite,” Reid said of the Classic’s three-decade history. “I think you want to build these long relationships and we're obviously very thankful that ShopRite wants to be a part of the LPGA. Hopefully, we bring a little bit of entertainment to the town.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.