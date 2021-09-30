Want to win the ShopRite LPGA Classic? A fast start is a must

“You just have to play probably a little bit more aggressive when it's a three-day event,” Thompson said, “because you know you have to make birdies.

The Bay Course’s links-style layout is rare on the LPGA Tour. The undulating greens are small and tough to read. The more the wind blows, the tougher the Bay Course plays, but it vulnerable to birdies, especially on the three par-5 holes.

“The par-5s are good this week because you can reach them in two,” Reid said. “I feel like sometimes on tour we have par-5s that are too long. It's nice that we are able to actually go for (the green) in two and have the potential for an eagle putt. I feel like that's one thing that I did do well last year, I did play the par-5s really well, and that kind of set me up to have good scores.”

The Classic is normally held in the spring near Memorial Day but this is the second straight year it has been shifted to the fall because of COVID-19. The October weather could impact course differently than spring conditions. The fairways probably aren’t as firm as they would be in May and early June.

“It's in great shape for us,” Thompson said of the course. “Last year they had quite a bit of rain and a few spots were iffy out there. Greens are rolling well. It's all a matter of the how windy it gets.”