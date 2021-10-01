Updated storylines following Day 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 33rd ShopRite LPGA Classic began Friday on the par-71 Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
What follows are updated storylines to follow as the $1.75 million, 54-hole Classic continues with the second round Saturday and the final round Sunday:
Mel Reid defends her title
It has already been eventful year for Reid, who won last year’s Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory.
She represented her native England in the Olympics in Japan in July. Reid was a member of the European team that defeated the U.S. in the Solheim Cup earlier this month.
Now, the 34-year-old defends her ShopRite title.
UPDATE: Reid shot an even-par 71 to put her in a mutliplayer tie for 70th.
The Jersey connection
A couple of New Jersey natives are in the field.
Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old from Holmdel High School, will play the tournament as a sponsor exemption for the second year in a row.
Ganne missed the ShopRite cut last year, but she wowed fans when she finished tied for 14th at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.
Marina Alex, who was raised in Wayne and now lives in Jupiter, Florida, is also in the field. Alex, 31, has a history of playing well at the Classic, having tied for eighth in 2019 and third in 2018.
UPDATE: Ganne shot a 1-under 51 to tie her for 51st. Meanwhile, Alex shot a 2-under 69 and was tied for 28th.
Past champions
Many golfers seem to contend at the Classic year after year.
Past tournament champions Lexi Thompson (2019), Anna Nordqvist (2015 and 2016), Stacey Lewis (2012 and 2014), Brittany Lincicome (2011) and Annie Park (2018) are always golfers to watch.
UPDATE: Lincicome and Thompson put themselves in contention. Lincicome (4-under 67) was two shots out of the lead, and Thompson (3-under 68) was three back. Park shot an even-par 71.
Top-ranked players
The Classic field features seven of the top-10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
Among the top players are No. 2 ranked Jin Young Ko and third-ranked Inbee Park, both of South Korea.
The top-ranked American in the field is No. 10 Danielle Kang.
UPDATE: Park was one shot out of the lead after shooting a 5-under 66. Kang shot even-par 71.
A Hall of Famer returns
At the 1992 Classic, Laura Davies lost in a playoff to Anne Marie Palli.
Nearly 30 years later, the 57-year-old will compete in the Classic. A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Davies has 85 career victories worldwide, including 20 on the LPGA Tour.
UPDATE: Davies shot a 3-over 74 and finished the first round tied for 111th. She will have to do some work Saturday to make the cut. The top-70 players, plus ties, after Saturday’s second round advance to Sunday’s final round.
GALLERY: First round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Extra LPGA photo in case it is needed for left rail on B4 for Saturday, Oct. 2
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.