Updated storylines following Day 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 33rd ShopRite LPGA Classic began Friday on the par-71 Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

What follows are updated storylines to follow as the $1.75 million, 54-hole Classic continues with the second round Saturday and the final round Sunday:

Mel Reid defends her title

It has already been eventful year for Reid, who won last year’s Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory.

She represented her native England in the Olympics in Japan in July. Reid was a member of the European team that defeated the U.S. in the Solheim Cup earlier this month.

Now, the 34-year-old defends her ShopRite title.

UPDATE: Reid shot an even-par 71 to put her in a mutliplayer tie for 70th.

The Jersey connection

A couple of New Jersey natives are in the field.

Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old from Holmdel High School, will play the tournament as a sponsor exemption for the second year in a row.

Ganne missed the ShopRite cut last year, but she wowed fans when she finished tied for 14th at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.