Tickets on sale for the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Tournament officials announced Thursday that tickets are now on sale for the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

This year's Classic will be held Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 at Atlantic City at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel. Tickets are available through ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com.

One-day grounds passes for tournament play Friday to Sunday start at $15, and weekly passes for all three competition days are $30. Both include admission to the Seaview Grounds, Pro Shop and General Concessions. Other packages, including greenside skyboxes on the 17th and 18th holes, are available.

There were no fans at last year's Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to welcome back fans to the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2021. They are the heartbeat of this great championship,” said Leela Narang, executive director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, in a news release. “In addition, we are honored to extend complimentary admission to all military, healthcare workers and first responders who have kept our families and country safe throughout the global pandemic. We’re proud to represent South Jersey on a global scale and look forward to hosting the best players in the world at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.”