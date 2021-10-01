So Yeon Ryu, Jodi Ewart Shadoff share ShopRite LPGA Classic lead at Seaview

“I felt a little bit rusty, didn't play a lot of golf last couple weeks, so I was a little bit worried,” Park said. “But I played really good out there. The putter was really hot today.”

Park made several long putts Friday, which bodes well for her and bad for the field.

“The speed is a very big concern on (these greens),” she said. “So, the only thing I try to do is get the speed right. Whether it goes in the hole or not … I'm just going to leave it up to the destiny.”

Henderson’s round turned in her favor when she got up and down to par the 315-yard, par-4 12th hole. Henderson missed the green with her approach shot and faced an embedded lie. She managed to chip out to within 2 feet and made the par putt.

Henderson credited her sister and caddie, Brittany, with helping to keep her calm.

“I got a really bad lie, and I had to wait for a rules official,” Henderson said. “Things were just getting a little bit, not out of control, but just more out of control than I would've liked. (Brittany) did a good job keeping me in the moment, and we made a lot of birdies coming in.”