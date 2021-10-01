So Yeon Ryu, Jodi Ewart Shadoff share ShopRite LPGA Classic lead at Seaview

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A little more halfway through the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, So Yeon Ryu decided it was time for a pep talk.
The former No. 1 women’s player in the world was too concerned with the fundamentals of her swing.
“I've been on the tour for long enough to know what's good and not good for me,” Ryu said. “Sometimes even though I know what's not good, I just cannot stop thinking about it. All of a sudden I told myself, ‘So Yeon, you're doing this again. It's not good for you. Why are you doing this again? Let's stop it.’ Luckily, I was able to stop it.”
Ryu might be as good a motivational speaker as she is a golfer.
The South Korea native shot a 6-under par 65 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club and has a share of the one-shot lead with United Kingdom's Jodi Ewart Shadoff after the Classic’s first round. LPGA standouts Inbee Park and Brooke Henderson led a group of eight players at 5-under 66. Past Classic champions Brittany Lincicome (4-under 67) and Lexi Thompson (3-under 68) were two and three shots back, respectively. Defending champion Mel Reid shot an even 71.
A field of 132 golfers teed off on a sunny, mostly calm down fall day. With the wind not blowing as hard as it usually does, the Bay Course’s only defense was its small, undulating greens.
Lincicome said the greens are so subtle they demand maximum concentration even on the shortest putts.
“You think you're aiming left edge,” the 2011 Classic winner said, “and then it breaks across the hole from 3 feet and you're like, ‘Holy cow.’”
Ryu is ranked No. 20 in the world. The 31-year-old reached the No. 1 ranking and was the LPGA Player of the Year in 2017. Her last LPGA win came in at the 2018 Meijer Classic in Michigan.
Ryu began the Classic with some momentum after finishing tied for eighth at last weekend’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
On Friday, she began her round with consecutive birdies and finished with three straight birdies.
Ryu said she struggled with her tee shot a little more than midway through her round. That’s when she gave herself the pep talk.
“I was thinking about the swing a little bit too much,” she said. “I realize (there’s) just five holes to go. I just told myself, ‘So Yeon, let's just focus on how I'm playing instead of swing.’ I think that one really helped me out.”
Ryu sits atop a leaderboard crowed with some of the world’s top-ranked players, past Classic champions and promising newcomers.
Park, ranked No. 3 in the world, is playing in her first LPGA event since the AIG Women’s Open in July.
“I felt a little bit rusty, didn't play a lot of golf last couple weeks, so I was a little bit worried,” Park said. “But I played really good out there. The putter was really hot today.”
Park made several long putts Friday, which bodes well for her and bad for the field.
“The speed is a very big concern on (these greens),” she said. “So, the only thing I try to do is get the speed right. Whether it goes in the hole or not … I'm just going to leave it up to the destiny.”
Henderson’s round turned in her favor when she got up and down to par the 315-yard, par-4 12th hole. Henderson missed the green with her approach shot and faced an embedded lie. She managed to chip out to within 2 feet and made the par putt.
Henderson credited her sister and caddie, Brittany, with helping to keep her calm.
“I got a really bad lie, and I had to wait for a rules official,” Henderson said. “Things were just getting a little bit, not out of control, but just more out of control than I would've liked. (Brittany) did a good job keeping me in the moment, and we made a lot of birdies coming in.”
A fast start is almost essential to win the 54-hole Classic. In the last 10 three-round Classics, the winner has shot 67 or better in the first round seven times and 66 or better or five times.
With more good weather forecasted for Saturday and Sunday, birdies figure to be even more essential in the second and third rounds. Par isn’t going to get it done.
That’s just fine with Henderson.
“This can be one of those golf courses if the winds stay down, could be very low score this weekend,” she said. “I like the challenge of making birdies, and I like the adrenaline rush when you get them.”
GALLERY: First round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Extra LPGA photo in case it is needed for left rail on B4 for Saturday, Oct. 2
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview hotel and golf club hosts ShopRite LPGA Classic
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.