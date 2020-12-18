 Skip to main content
ShopRite LPGA Classic shifts to autumn dates for 2021
The ShopRite LPGA Classic will stay in the fall in 2021.

The $1.75 million Classic will be held from Oct. 1-3 on the Bay Course at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township.

The tournament, which began in 1986, is usually held in the spring, but was pushed to the fall this year because of COVID-19. Mel Reid won the Classic, which was held without fans.

“Given the continued uncertainty regarding the ongoing health crisis, we feel moving to the fall of 2021 presents us with a better opportunity to conduct the event with fewer limitations than what might be possible in May,” said Tim Erensen, Managing Partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic. “We are scheduled to return to our traditional date on the calendar in 2022 and we want to thank ShopRite, our fans, partners and community leaders for continually making us one of the best events in all of professional golf.”

The LPGA on Friday announced its 2021 schedule, which includes 34 events to be played in North America, Europe and Asia.

“We can all agree that 2020, while certainly not the 70th anniversary year that we expected, was a year that we will never forget,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “As we look back at the year, I am amazed at how our partnerships have actually grown during this trying time, and how the LPGA staff was able to return all three Tours to play in summer 2020. We actually added sponsorship sales in 2020 in the form of new title partners and new marketing partners, and we proved that professional golf can be played safely for all involved. And our fans responded. Social engagement is up more than 40% and TV viewership is up more than 30% over last year. As we look to 2021, we are recapturing the momentum that we had at the beginning of 2020 and we are excited about our future, which will include news of new title sponsors and several significant purse increases.”

