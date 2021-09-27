ShopRite LPGA Classic set to make history this week

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be a part of television history this week.

The tournament will be the first U.S. golf telecast to feature an all-female announcing team.

“It’s 2021,” defending Classic champion Mel Reid said. “It should be like that. If you’re good enough at doing your job, it doesn’t matter what your race, your gender, your sexuality might be. If you’re good enough to do something, you’re good enough to do something.”

The $1.75 million Classic will be played Friday-Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. The tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m. each day.

Cara Banks will host the telecast with LPGA Hall of Famer Judy Rankin as the analyst. Paige Mackenzie will call holes, and Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill are the on-course reporters.

“I think this has been a long time coming,” Banks said. “We have such great talent. I’m pumped. I can’t wait to grab this (opportunity) with both hands and do a good job. We’ll see how the week goes and hopefully we’ll have some more.”