Pro-am and fans return to the ShopRite Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Seaview Hotel and Golf Club buzzed with activity on a cool, sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Golfers warmed up on the putting green. The hotel parking lots were filled. Golf bags were everywhere. Carts shuttled people back and forth.
After a year’s absence because of the pandemic, the ShopRite LPGA Classic pro-am was back. This weekend the fans also will return to the Classic. They too were missing last year because of COVID-19.
“I love pro-ams,” 2019 Classic champion Lexi Thompson said Wednesday. “I think it's a great foundation for any event. That's our sponsors, what makes this event happen, and I'm so grateful for it.”
The $1.75 million Classic starts Friday on Seaview’s Bay Course. The 54-hole tournament concludes Sunday. Mel Reid is the defending champion.
The two-day pro-am is billed as the largest pro-am in professional golf with 1,300 rounds being played Wednesday and Thursday. The pro-am is so big it’s played on three courses – the Bay and Pines at Seaview as well as nearby Galloway National.
“The pro-am is the driver behind the event,” said Tim Erensen, the founder and managing partner of Outlyr, which owns and operates the Classic. “It’s the financial vehicle. It’s what makes the event what it is. Not to have the pro-am last year was a big miss. It was amazing for ShopRite to continue to support even without the pro-am.”
Erensen said this year’s pro-am is probably 80 percent of its -pre-pandemic level.
“There’s still a lot of COVID sensitivity that we’re going through,” he said. “But to able to do this and get people out here you see the excitement. It’s been great, and I feel like next year we’ll be hopefully back to normal.”
Part of the fun of the pro-am is the interaction between the LPGA players and every-day golfers.
“I enjoy getting to meet new people,” Thompson said. “It's great to have these people that are our partners and our sponsors by our side. To be able to give them five, six hours of our time just really getting to know them and building friendships along the way."
A crowd favorite, Thompson, 26, is sure to have one of the biggest galleries this weekend. In addition to wining two years ago, she made her pro debut at the Classic in 2010 as a 15-year-old.
Thompson said she almost didn’t know how to act with no fans present.
“It was like, ‘All right, I made a putt, I'm like patting myself on the back,’ ” she said. “I think the fans make the game. Hearing the chants and hearing people rooting you on gets you fired up. I can speak for myself (and say) it gives me a purpose to go out there and play well. I just love seeing the kids out there, the smiles on their faces, and signing all autographs, good or bad day.”
Thompson is one of the favorites this week in part because of her past ShopRite success. She has yet to win this year but has five top-10 finishes, including a tie for eighth at last week’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
“I had a really good week last week. A matter of a few more putts dropping in for me,” she said. “I know that I've been putting on the work on and off the golf course, physically, mentally, and that's all I can do. My game is in a good spot. I'm just going to continue to work on it and hopefully see it progress.”
