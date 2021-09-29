Pro-am and fans return to the ShopRite Classic

Erensen said this year’s pro-am is probably 80 percent of its -pre-pandemic level.

“There’s still a lot of COVID sensitivity that we’re going through,” he said. “But to able to do this and get people out here you see the excitement. It’s been great, and I feel like next year we’ll be hopefully back to normal.”

Part of the fun of the pro-am is the interaction between the LPGA players and every-day golfers.

“I enjoy getting to meet new people,” Thompson said. “It's great to have these people that are our partners and our sponsors by our side. To be able to give them five, six hours of our time just really getting to know them and building friendships along the way."

A crowd favorite, Thompson, 26, is sure to have one of the biggest galleries this weekend. In addition to wining two years ago, she made her pro debut at the Classic in 2010 as a 15-year-old.

Thompson said she almost didn’t know how to act with no fans present.