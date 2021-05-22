Phil Mickelson trying to hold off strong contenders at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson’s once sizeable lead at the PGA Championship had shrunk to one shot on the back nine early Saturday night.
Mickelson led by five shots and reached 10-under par after his birdie on No. 10. However, a bogey on the 12th hole and a double on No. 13 after driving in the water have left him at 7 under and just one shot in front of major champions Brook Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. (The third round ended too late for this edition. For coverage, go to PressofAC.com.)
Mickelson came an inch short of making par on the 12th as the ball stopped a roll before the cup. He had a 12-footer to save bogey on the next hole before missing that for double.
Mickelson’s fifth birdie of the third round on No. 10 had pushed him to 10-under par and opened a five-shot lead over Koepka and Oosthuizen.
Heavy wind off the Atlantic Ocean made the always challenging course even more difficult and confounded competitors at every turn.
No one escaped. Patrick Cantlay had the first bogey-free round earlier Saturday with a 2-under 70.
The 50-year-old Mickelson, seeking his second PGA and sixth major championship, had continued his mastery of the seaside layout and was threatening to turn this into a runaway, much like Rory McIlroy did here in 2012 to win this title by eight shots. McIlroy finished 13 under in that victory nine years ago.
Mickelson also is trying to become the oldest player to win a major.
Cantlay made 10 straight pars Saturday before he ripped a fairway wood onto the green on the par-5 11th hole for a two-putt birdie.
He added another birdie on the par-4 13th with an approach to 7 feet. Cantlay made all pars the rest of the way to reach even par for the tournament.
Mickelson played another brilliant front nine to create some separation at the time.
Mickelson shot a 4-under 32 on the first nine holes Saturday. One day earlier, he closed his round with a 5-under 31 after starting on the back nine.
