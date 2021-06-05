N.J. high school student and LPGA sensation Megha Ganna to play at ShopRite Classic

A Monmouth County amateur golfer is tearing it up on the LPGA Tour, and it earned her a shot to compete in South Jersey in the fall.

Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old junior at Holmdel High School, will play in the ShopRite LPGA Classic for the second straight year as a sponsor exemption when the tournament returns to the Bay Course at Seaview in Galloway Township. Tournament week will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Ganne is a former New Jersey State Golf Association Junior Girls champion who qualified and competed in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open. The Stanford University commit also advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and finished second in the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National in Georgia, site of the Masters.

“We are proud to boast a list of past champions that feature some of the legends of the LPGA, but we’re also honored to have served as the launching point of the future stars of golf,” said Leela Narang, executive director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, in a news release Saturday. “We hope Megha goes on to join the likes of Lexi Thompson, Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson and Michelle Wie as major winners who began their careers at our event.”