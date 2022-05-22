 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mito Pereira, in only his 2nd major, leads PGA Championship by 3 shots; Tiger Woods withdraws after 79

TULSA, Okla. — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday.

Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame.

He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just outside 25 feet that he called a bonus, giving him a 1-under 69 and a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick of England and Will Zalatoris.

"It's by far the biggest tournament I play, the biggest round of golf. And tomorrow is going to be even bigger," Pereira said. "Just try and keep it simple. Try to do the things I've been doing. Try to not even look at the people that's around me."

His inspiration for moments like this is Tiger Woods, who won't be around. Woods, limping badly on his battered right leg from his car crash 15 months ago, withdrew from the final round after posting a 79, his highest score ever in a PGA Championship.

It was his first withdrawal from a major in his pro career, and it was not a big surprise. The pain was more noticeable than it was on the weekend at the Masters, and he was 21 shots behind.

Pereira was at 9-under 201 as he tries to become Chile's first major champion and the third player from South America.

If he lacks experience — this is his first PGA and only second major — so do the players closest to him. None of the top six have ever won a major. The leading four players have yet to win on the PGA Tour, the toughest circuit in golf.

Fitzpatrick birdied his last two holes for a 67 and is the most tested of the bunch with his seven European tour victories and two Ryder Cup teams.

Zalatoris also had a late recovery, though his early damage was significant. Leading by one at the start of the round, confident as ever that his game is suited for the toughest tests, Zalatoris dropped four shots in seven holes to fall five behind.

He was helped by Pereira running into trouble, too — it seemed everyone did — by making four bogeys in a five-hole stretch around the turn. Zalatoris had a pair of birdies on the back nine for a 73 and was still very much in the mix.

"I was pretty frustrated with the start, but I would rather have a frustrating start and good finish. It's good momentum heading into tomorrow," Zalatoris said.

Pereira, a PGA Tour rookie, was the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year in 2021. No tour rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley in the 2011 PGA Championship.

"I was playing really good and suddenly I made four bogeys in five holes. It was a tough place to be at that moment," he said. "But just found myself from 13 on. Those holes are pretty tough. So really happy how I ended up playing. The birdie on 18 was a bonus.

"Just happy to be in this position."

There were missed opportunities for so many others on a rough day featuring a wind out of the north that made Southern Hills play entirely different.

Former PGA champion Justin Thomas went 12 holes without a birdie, and then he gave it back with a bogey on the closing hole for a 74. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson looked shaky as ever on the greens, making three bogeys over his last four holes for a 73. They went from the cusp of contention to seven shots behind.

Rory McIlroy had a six-hole stretch around the turn that he played in 6 over — and that even included a birdie — for a 74 to fall nine shots back.

Zalatoris will be in the penultimate group with Cameron Young, the son of a PGA professional, who charged into the mix by driving the 296-yard 17th hole and making a 25-foot eagle. He wound up with a 67 and was four shots behind.

Pereira wasn't immune from a slide. He became the first player to reach 10 under for the championship with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 sixth, and he stretched the lead to five shots when Zalatoris made another bogey.

But then the Chilean took bogey on the par-3 eighth, chunked an approach from the fairway on the ninth and made bogey, had a wedge spin off the front of the green at No. 10 and into the bunker for bogey, and went over the 12th green for a fourth bogey in five holes.

Zalatoris briefly caught him with a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th. That only lasted as long as it took Pereira who match birdies from 18 feet, and the Chilean answered with a daring shot over the edge of a bunker to 6 feet for birdie on the par-3 14th.

Only 16 players remained under par at Southern Hills, a list that included Webb Simpson. On Friday, he had to save par from a bunker on his final hole to make the cut on the number. In a tie for 64th at the start of the third round, Simpson shot a 65 and moved into a tie for 10th.

He was eight shots back, seemingly too far to catch Pereira, but so little is known about how he will be react to the Sunday pressure of trying to win a major.

"If you play really good golf during the week, you're going to win. Doesn't matter your first time or your 10th time," Pereira said. "If you play really, really well you're, going to have chances."

This is a big one.

Sunday's tee times

TULSA, Okla. — Tee times for Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)

8:37 a.m. — Brian Harman

8:46 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

8:55 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

9:04 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

9:13 a.m. — Luke List, Maverick McNealy

9:22 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

9:31 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen

9:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

9:49 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

9:58 a.m. — Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

10:07 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

10:16 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka

10:25 a.m. — Jason Day, Russell Henley

10:34 a.m. — Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

10:43 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Brendan Steele

10:52 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

11:10 a.m. — Kramer Hickok, Jon Rahm

11:19 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

11:28 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

11:37 a.m. — Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Shane Lowry

11:46 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Justin Rose

11:55 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

12:04 p.m. — Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

12:13 p.m. — Robert Macintyre, Aaron Wise

12:22 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

12:31 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox

12:40 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler

12:49 p.m. — Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

12:58 p.m. — Seamus Power, Cameron Tringale

1:07 p.m. — Kevin Na, Patrick Reed

1:16 p.m. — Max Homa, Bernd Wiesberger

1:25 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

1:34 p.m. — Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:43 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1:52 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

2:20 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Riley

2:30 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy

2:40 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

2:50 p.m. — Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris

Saturday's third-round scores

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Mito Pereira, Chile 68-64-69—201

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-69-67—204

Will Zalatoris, United States 66-65-73—204

Cameron Young, United States 71-67-67—205

Abraham Ancer, Mexico 67-69-70—206

Seamus Power, Ireland 71-69-67—207

Stewart Cink, United States 69-68-71—208

Justin Thomas, United States 67-67-74—208

Bubba Watson, United States 72-63-73—208

Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71—209

Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73-68—209

Max Homa, United States 70-69-70—209

Chris Kirk, United States 68-70-71—209

Davis Riley, United States 68-68-73—209

Webb Simpson, United States 69-75-65—209

Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-71—209

Adri Arnaus, Spain 72-68-70—210

Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-70-69—210

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70-70—210

Tom Hoge, United States 66-74-70—210

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-71-74—210

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73-69—210

Matt Kuchar, United States 67-71-73—211

Kevin Na, United States 68-71-72—211

Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-71-72—211

Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70-73—211

Brendan Steele, United States 70-72-69—211

Laurie Canter, England 72-70-70—212

Rickie Fowler, United States 71-70-71—212

Lucas Glover, United States 75-69-68—212

Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-68-74—212

Patrick Reed, United States 69-70-73—212

Justin Rose, England 71-70-71—212

Cameron Tringale, United States 72-68-72—212

Aaron Wise, United States 69-72-71—212

Talor Gooch, United States 69-70-74—213

Russell Henley, United States 70-73-70—213

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 74-70-69—213

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-73-71—213

Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-72-71—213

Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-70-69—213

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67-74—213

Brooks Koepka, United States 75-67-72—214

Harold Varner III, United States 71-71-72—214

Keegan Bradley, United States 72-70-73—215

Jason Day, Australia 71-72-72—215

Tony Finau, United States 69-72-74—215

Brian Harman, United States 74-70-71—215

Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-70-75—215

Luke List, United States 74-70-71—215

Denny McCarthy, United States 73-68-74—215

Troy Merritt, United States 73-70-72—215

Adam Schenk, United States 71-72-72—215

Jordan Spieth, United States 72-69-74—215

Cameron Davis, Australia 72-72-72—216

Lanto Griffin, United States 72-69-75—216

Marc Leishman, Australia 72-71-73—216

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-72-72—216

Keith Mitchell, United States 72-72-72—216

Kramer Hickok, United States 71-71-75—217

Francesco Molinari, Italy 70-72-75—217

Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-72-74—217

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 73-71-73—217

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 71-73-73—217

Justin Harding, South Africa 71-72-75—218

Beau Hossler, United States 69-71-78—218

Collin Morikawa, United States 72-72-74—218

Jon Rahm, Spain 73-69-76—218

Kevin Streelman, United States 71-72-75—218

Adam Hadwin, Canada 73-71-75—219

Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72-76—219

Jason Kokrak, United States 74-68-77—219

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-73-77—219

Billy Horschel, United States 75-69-77—221

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-71-80—221

Patton Kizzire, United States 69-75-78—222

Maverick McNealy, United States 73-71-78—222

Sepp Straka, Austria 71-72-79—222

Tiger Woods, United States 74-69-79—222

