Mike Whan makes surprise decision to step down as LPGA commissioner

Mike Whan is leaving the LPGA Tour after 11 years as commissioner, a surprise announcement Wednesday that comes just three weeks after he guided the tour through a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whan did not set a date for when he would leave. The announcement was described as the start of a succession plan. The ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township, returned to the tour in 2010 during Whan’s tenure.
“Mike’s been a great friend and partner to Eiger Marketing Group and the ShopRite LPGA Classic over the last 10 years, and he leaves the tour in a much stronger position than when he began back in 2010,” said Tim Erensen, managing partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic. “We wish him the best with his next chapter, and we look forward to working with the new commissioner and to introducing them to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.”
This past year was probably one of the most challenging Whan and the LPGA have ever faced. But even though the pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for five months and took a chunk out of a decade of savings, Whan says the tour came out of the year even more financially secure.
He did not offer a clear reason for stepping away or saying what he would do next.
“The LPGA is poised for even greater heights, and as such, I’m excited to hand the baton to the next leader and become their biggest supporter,” he said in a letter to the LPGA staff, members and sponsors. “One of the hardest jobs of a leader is to know when their work is done. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught me anything, it was that the LPGA executive staff has full control of our business and is capable of incredible things.”
The announcement comes two weeks before the LPGA Tour begins a new season, back to full strength going into the year. The $1.75 million ShopRite Classic will be held Oct. 1-3 on Seaview's Bay Course.
“I simply wouldn’t leave the LPGA if I thought the future was uncertain or not trending straight up," Whan wrote. "In fact, even after the challenges we faced in 2020, the LPGA has NEVER been more financially secure, deeper in leadership talent, or more anchored by passionate, diverse sponsors from all around the world. The LPGA is poised for even greater heights; and as such, I’m excited to hand the baton to the next leader and become their biggest supporter.”
LPGA Tour’s Player President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman said Whan was the right leader at the right time for the tour.
“He rebuilt the Tour — and then reimagined its future — by bringing new events, new sponsors and a new value proposition around diversity and inclusion to the LPGA,” she said. “He has that rare ability to get people of all ages and backgrounds excited and on board with his vision. We’re grateful for his leadership over these 11 years and know he’ll remain an advocate for the LPGA long after he departs.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
