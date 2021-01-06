Mike Whan makes surprise decision to step down as LPGA commissioner

Mike Whan is leaving the LPGA Tour after 11 years as commissioner, a surprise announcement Wednesday that comes just three weeks after he guided the tour through a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whan did not set a date for when he would leave. The announcement was described as the start of a succession plan. The ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township, returned to the tour in 2010 during Whan’s tenure.

“Mike’s been a great friend and partner to Eiger Marketing Group and the ShopRite LPGA Classic over the last 10 years, and he leaves the tour in a much stronger position than when he began back in 2010,” said Tim Erensen, managing partner of Eiger Marketing Group, which owns and operates the Classic. “We wish him the best with his next chapter, and we look forward to working with the new commissioner and to introducing them to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.”

This past year was probably one of the most challenging Whan and the LPGA have ever faced. But even though the pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for five months and took a chunk out of a decade of savings, Whan says the tour came out of the year even more financially secure.

He did not offer a clear reason for stepping away or saying what he would do next.