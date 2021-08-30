Mel Reid says it will be 'really cool' defending ShopRite LPGA Classic title at Seaview in October

“Winning is very cool,” Reid said. “It’s more a of a relief. It’s more confirmation that you’re doing the right thing and that you are good enough.”

Last year’s Classic was held without fans because of the pandemic. That won’t be the case this year. Tickets for the tournament are already on sale. The Classic’s two-day pro-am also returns this year.

This year’s tournament should look pretty much as it did before the pandemic except for open-air luxury boxes around the 17th and 18th hole greens. In the past, the luxury boxes were enclosed.

“It was weird last year,” Reid said. “Very, very excited to have fans back this year.”

Reid said she benefitted mentally when COVID-19 shut down the LPGA Tour for nearly three months in 2020. She spent the early months of the pandemic at her home near Jupiter, Florida.

“I hadn’t had a break since I was 13 years old,” she said. “It was not great for the world, but for me personally it was nice just to reset.”

Reid got away from the grind of practice and began to play golf because she wanted to play.