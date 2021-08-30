Mel Reid says it will be 'really cool' defending ShopRite LPGA Classic title at Seaview in October

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mel Reid says her win at last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic was life-changing.
It was her first, and so far only, LPGA victory.
“If I got injured or couldn’t play anymore, I think winning on the LPGA is a pretty good career,” Reid said. “I think it was something that was missing in my career. I feel like I’ve ticked a lot of boxes. If I did have to quit the next day, I would have been pretty comfortable and pretty happy with my career. I don’t think I would have been able to feel like that if I hadn’t won on the LPGA.”
Reid returned to Seaview Hotel and Golf Club for the tournament’s annual media day Monday. This year’s Classic will be held Oct. 1-3 on Seaview’s Bay Course. In addition to Reid, the tournament field also is scheduled to include past Classic champions Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist and Stacey Lewis. Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old senior from Holmdel High School, will play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption.
Reid, a 33-year-old native of Derby, England, has played in 14 events with two top-10 finishes this year. She will play for Europe against the United States this week in the Solheim Cup, the women version of the Ryder Cup.
Her Classic victory is a big reason why Reid is on the European team after being a nonplaying assistant captain in 2019. Before the Classic, Reid was considered one of the best LPGA players to never win a tournament.
“Winning is very cool,” Reid said. “It’s more a of a relief. It’s more confirmation that you’re doing the right thing and that you are good enough.”
Last year’s Classic was held without fans because of the pandemic. That won’t be the case this year. Tickets for the tournament are already on sale. The Classic’s two-day pro-am also returns this year.
This year’s tournament should look pretty much as it did before the pandemic except for open-air luxury boxes around the 17th and 18th hole greens. In the past, the luxury boxes were enclosed.
“It was weird last year,” Reid said. “Very, very excited to have fans back this year.”
Reid said she benefitted mentally when COVID-19 shut down the LPGA Tour for nearly three months in 2020. She spent the early months of the pandemic at her home near Jupiter, Florida.
“I hadn’t had a break since I was 13 years old,” she said. “It was not great for the world, but for me personally it was nice just to reset.”
Reid got away from the grind of practice and began to play golf because she wanted to play.
“I came back very, very refreshed when we started the season,” she said. “I really think that saved my career. It gave me some breathing room, if I’m being completely honest, to fall in love with the game again.”
Reid said it will be a privilege to defend her Classic title.
“It’s going to be really cool,” she said. “Obviously, I have some great memories here.”
This year’s Classic will be part of history. For the first time in U.S. television history, NBC sports will feature an all-female broadcast team to call the Classic on the Golf Channel.
Cara Banks will be the lead announcer with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill.
“It’s 2021. It should be like that,” Reid said. “If you’re good enough to do your job, it doesn’t matter what your race, your gender, your sexuality, your background (is). If you’re good enough to do something, you’re good enough to do something.”
