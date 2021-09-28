Megha Ganne of Holmdel High School to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Megha Ganne will take four exams at Holmdel High School on Wednesday, including a tough computer science test.
Next week, the senior will take the written test for her driver’s permit.
“That’s the big one,” Ganne said.
In between, Ganne will continue a year that has seen her become one of the most intriguing stories in golf. The 17-year-old will tee it up Friday at the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. The 54-hole tournament concludes Sunday.
Ganne played in last year’s Classic, also as a sponsor exemption, but she missed the cut with a 36-hole total of 5-over par.
“I can’t wait,” Ganne said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “I’ve been waiting ever since last year’s ShopRite.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be a part of television history this week.
Ganne became one of golf’s biggest stories at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.
She held a share of the lead after the first round at Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco. She was tied for third heading into the final round and finished tied for 14th.
That performance raised Ganne’s profile. She wowed fans not only with her play but with her constant smile and outgoing personality.
“People know my name more than before,” she said. “There’s been different opportunities that have opened up, (such as) playing different courses and meeting people. But when I come back home, everything feels pretty normal.”
The main lesson she took away from the Open is she wants to get back to the top of the leader board.
“I’m going to continue to work hard, so I get the chance to be in that situation again,” she said. “Every time I play a pro event it reminds me that I want to be out there some day.”
Ganne grew up in Jersey City, where she first began to play golf. Her parents, Sudha and Hari, are originally from India.
Hari got his daughter started in golf when she was 7 at Galloping Hills Golf Course in Kenilworth, Union County. Ganne later become involved in The First Tee of Metropolitan New York, where she met her coach, Katie Rudolph. First Tee made golf fun for Ganne and increased her passion for the game.
Ganne grew up attending the Classic. She collected autographs around the practice putting green in front of the Seaview hotel. Ganne followed LPGA standouts Michelle Wie and Inbee park.
“I went every single year,” she said. “I definitely have a lot of memories.”
But Ganne did more than watch. She would picture herself playing in the event.
“It’s a little crazy to think about,” she said. “It’s only three or four years ago that I was spectator. But I feel like I’ve always seen myself being on the inside (of the ropes) at some point.”
All LPGA events give sponsor exemptions to allow chosen golfers to compete. These exemptions are often for promising players or local favorites. The Classic has a long history of providing some of the world’s top players with sponsor exemptions. Cristie Kerr (1996) Michelle Wie (2003), Paula Creamer (2004) and Lexi Thompson (2010) all played ShopRite on sponsor exemptions.
Ganne’s appearance in the Classic this week is not only good for her but bound to increase interest in the tournament.
“Megha has been one of the most dominant junior golfers in the region,” Classic director Bill Hansen said. “Being able to compete on the LPGA Tour in front of her family and friends as she closes out her high school career is a great opportunity. We are excited to watch her compete.”
The "family and friends" part of Hansen’s comment is key.
Ganne will continue her golf career and education at Stanford University in California in the fall. She plays all over the country, so the Classic is one of the few tournaments she plays close to home. She will have plenty of support this week. Fans weren’t allowed to attend last year because of the pandemic.
“This year, they’ll be fans there, so it will be a completely new feeling,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces. I’ve been preparing for it. It’s one of my last events of the year, so I really hope it’s a good one.”
Ganne plans to practice Thursday at Seaview. She’s very familiar with the Bay Course. Ganne will be one of the few golfers hoping the course is impacted by the winds blowing off nearby Reeds Bay.
“I like when it gets windy,” she said. “I tend to play better in windy conditions. I like I can utilize some lower shots at Seaview.”
Ganne plays with a level head, and after her experience as the Open shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the ShopRite atmosphere.
“Anyone who tees it up at a golf tournament has the potential to win,” she said. “But I don’t put any pressure on myself performance-wise. I just want to go out and play the best with whatever game I show up with that day.”
