Megha Ganne of Holmdel High School to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

“People know my name more than before,” she said. “There’s been different opportunities that have opened up, (such as) playing different courses and meeting people. But when I come back home, everything feels pretty normal.”

The main lesson she took away from the Open is she wants to get back to the top of the leader board.

“I’m going to continue to work hard, so I get the chance to be in that situation again,” she said. “Every time I play a pro event it reminds me that I want to be out there some day.”

Ganne grew up in Jersey City, where she first began to play golf. Her parents, Sudha and Hari, are originally from India.

Hari got his daughter started in golf when she was 7 at Galloping Hills Golf Course in Kenilworth, Union County. Ganne later become involved in The First Tee of Metropolitan New York, where she met her coach, Katie Rudolph. First Tee made golf fun for Ganne and increased her passion for the game.

Ganne grew up attending the Classic. She collected autographs around the practice putting green in front of the Seaview hotel. Ganne followed LPGA standouts Michelle Wie and Inbee park.

“I went every single year,” she said. “I definitely have a lot of memories.”