Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA

The difference-maker Sunday came at the 15th hole. Ko and Kang were tied at 12 under, and Kang hit the better approach into the par 4. That's when Ko, who put a new putter in the bag this week, stroked a downhill, 25-foot right-to-left curler that tumbled in on its last roll. Kang had 12 feet and missed. Ko led at 13 under. Both players traded birdies at the par-5 16th, then closed with pars.

The past few years Ko, the former world No. 1, has had to reconstruct her confidence and try to simplify her game. She fell out of the top 50 in the rankings. It's more work these days to win, but still quite rewarding, nonetheless. Her coach, Sean Foley, texted Ko on Sunday morning with this: "Every day, every shot, you have a chance and a choice." The intention of the message: Go do something incredible.

Ko faced not one, but two tall challenges on the closing hole. Her drive found a left-side fairway bunker, leaving 171 yards in on the 415-yard par 4. She made great contact with a 5-iron, but her ball caught the edge of a greenside bunker. Her bunker shot from 15 yards pitched softly and rolled out to a foot below the hole. What were Ko's thoughts as the final hole unfolded?