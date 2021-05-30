Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

Kokrak, playing in his 16th tournament since winning he CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, became the third player with two PGA Tour wins this season. He joined Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink in that group.

Charley Hoffman finished in a four-way third at 10 under with a closing 65. He also had a tournament-best 62 on Friday, but that was sandwiched by a pair of over-par rounds (71 on Thursday and 72 on Saturday). Patton Kizzire (67), Sebastian Munoz (68) and Ian Poulter (68) were also at 10-under 270. Troy Merritt was along in seventh at 7 under.

Sergio Garcia was in third place with the final round began, four strokes behind Kokrak and five behind Garcia. But the 41-year-old Spaniard, who got the first of his 11 PGA Tour wins 20 years ago at Colonial, started with a wayward tee shot and bogeyed the opening par 5, then had had a three-putt for double bogey at No. 3. He shot a 76 and tied for 20th at 276.

Kokrak took the lead for good with birdies at the longest and shortest holes, making a 13-foot putt at the 629-yard 11th hole, an then a 17-footer off the fringe at the 170-yard 13th after a tee shot the came close to going into the water fronting the par 3. Spieth only had two birdies all day, the last with an approach to less than 2 feet on No. 9 that matched them at 14 under going to the back nine.